How to Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2: Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More
For the third time in his last four fights, Nahir Albright is facing a Davis brother. For the second time in that span, he enters the ring against former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis.
Davis and Albright kick-started the feud in October 2024, when the former collected a majority decision win over 'Woo.' However, that win has since been overturned to a no-contest, due to Davis testing positive for marijuana, which is one of the many reasons this fight is getting run back.
Eight months after facing Davis, Albright returned to the ring against Kelvin Davis, the oldest of the fighting family. Albright battered the older brother for 10 rounds en route to a majority decision victory.
Yet, the Davis-Albright feud cut a few inches deeper after the fight. Albright claimed he was jumped by the entire family, including Keyshawn Davis, in the locker room after his win over Kelvin.
The entire ordeal led to the rematch in the Davis family's hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.
All three of the Davis brothers are competing on the fight card, with Kelvin and Keon, the youngest, scheduled on the undercard. Kelvin Davis will take on Peter Dobson, with Keon Davis set to take on Eric Humaine Jr.
Needless to say, there will almost certainly be extra security in the back this time around.
Former WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. will also make his return in the co-main event against Josh Wagner. Norman has not fought since losing his title in a bad-blood matchup with Devin Haney, who dominated and knocked him down in their 12-round affair in November 2025.
Davis vs. Albright 2 is Top Rank's first event of its new partnership with DAZN. The two sides agreed to a multi-year deal in early 2026 after the promotion tread water for months without a broadcast platform.
Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 date
Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright 2 location
Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 start time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ringwalk approximately 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT)
How to watch Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2
Stream: DAZN
Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 card
- Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 1 NC) vs. Nahir Albright (17-2, 1 NC), super lightweight
- Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 2 NC) vs. Josh Wagner (19-2), welterweight
- Kelvin Davis (15-1) vs. Peter Dobson (17-3), welterweight
- Yan Santana (16-0) vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon (24-7-2), featherweight
- Keon Davis (4-0) vs. Edwine Humaine Jr. (9-2), welterweight
- Dedrick Crocklem (6-0) vs. Eric Howard (7-4), super featherweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1