How to Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2: Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More

For the third time in his last four fights, Nahir Albright is facing a Davis brother. For the second time in that span, he enters the ring against former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis.

Davis and Albright kick-started the feud in October 2024, when the former collected a majority decision win over 'Woo.' However, that win has since been overturned to a no-contest, due to Davis testing positive for marijuana, which is one of the many reasons this fight is getting run back.

Eight months after facing Davis, Albright returned to the ring against Kelvin Davis, the oldest of the fighting family. Albright battered the older brother for 10 rounds en route to a majority decision victory.

Yet, the Davis-Albright feud cut a few inches deeper after the fight. Albright claimed he was jumped by the entire family, including Keyshawn Davis, in the locker room after his win over Kelvin.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS.



⭐️ @KeyshawnDavis8 headlines our inaugural @DAZNBoxing event in a bad-blood rematch vs Nahir Albright. #KeyshawnAlbright2 | MAY 16 | LIVE on @DAZN pic.twitter.com/XMyHhxQ5od — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 15, 2026

The entire ordeal led to the rematch in the Davis family's hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

All three of the Davis brothers are competing on the fight card, with Kelvin and Keon, the youngest, scheduled on the undercard. Kelvin Davis will take on Peter Dobson, with Keon Davis set to take on Eric Humaine Jr.

Needless to say, there will almost certainly be extra security in the back this time around.

Former WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. will also make his return in the co-main event against Josh Wagner. Norman has not fought since losing his title in a bad-blood matchup with Devin Haney, who dominated and knocked him down in their 12-round affair in November 2025.

Brian Norman Jr | IMAGO / Newscom World

Davis vs. Albright 2 is Top Rank's first event of its new partnership with DAZN. The two sides agreed to a multi-year deal in early 2026 after the promotion tread water for months without a broadcast platform.

Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 date

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright 2 location

Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 start time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ringwalk approximately 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT)

How to watch Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2

Stream: DAZN

Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright 2 card

Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 1 NC) vs. Nahir Albright (17-2, 1 NC), super lightweight

Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 2 NC) vs. Josh Wagner (19-2), welterweight

Kelvin Davis (15-1) vs. Peter Dobson (17-3), welterweight

Yan Santana (16-0) vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon (24-7-2), featherweight

Keon Davis (4-0) vs. Edwine Humaine Jr. (9-2), welterweight

Dedrick Crocklem (6-0) vs. Eric Howard (7-4), super featherweight