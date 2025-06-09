Keyshawn Davis Brother Denies Post-Fight Assault Of Nahir Albright
A grim scene played out in the bowels of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 7, after Top Rank Boxing's Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila card came to a conclusion.
After Nahir Albright beat Kelvin Davis for the vacant WBC USA Silver super lightweight belt on the undercard, Kelvin's brothers Keyshawn Davis (who was supposed to be headlining the event against Edwin De Los Santos before the fight was cancelled after he came in 4.3 pounds over his contracted weight) and Keon (who also fought on the card) jumped Albright backstage.
Albright spoke with ESPN shortly after this incident occurred, saying, "[Keyshawn] and his little brother jumped me. Like, they start walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine and grabbed me. Then I was about to swing, but my team and everybody grabbed Keyshawn and everything. And it was crazy," per an X post from @diegomayra.
The boxing community has blasted Keyshawn and Keon Davis for this immature and unprofessional reaction to their brother losing, which has only been amplified by Keyshawn's missed weight and other pre-fight antics in his hometown.
And Kelvin Davis took to Facebook on June 8 to apologize on behalf of the entire family for what took place — all while also denying that his brothers jumped Albright.
"On behalf of DB3 we apologize for conducting ourselves in that way tension was high and emotions got the best of us we will be back and better and more professional its ups and downs with this and we gone take what comes with it…. With that being said WE DIDDNT JUMP NOBODY, but keep believing the media thats twisting narratives, part of the same we will regroup but it will be for us and not "our people" 3️⃣ shout out to the mf juice man!! 🧃💪🏾🤞🏾 - with Keon Sivad and Keyshawn Davis," the post wrote.
It sounds like the Davis family isn't going to admit to this supposed assault, despite there being several video recordings of it taking place.
The Latest Boxing News
Keyshawn Davis Assaults Nahir Albright With Brother Keon Backstage After Boxing Event
Turki Alalashikh Sets Record Straight On Dana White Promoting Canelo vs Crawford
Lamont Roach Teases Fight With Champion Before Gervonta Davis Rematch
Claressa Shields Shreds Amanda Serrano Before Katie Taylor Trilogy