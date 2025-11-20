Ryan Garcia Finally Confirms Next Fight With Date & Opponent Announced

Ryan Garcia will get a shot at the WBC welterweight title after all.

After months of rumors and speculation, Garcia finally confirmed his upcoming fight will be against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The controversial 27-year-old confirmed the fight will commence on Feb. 21, 2026, on Instagram.

"My next fight announcement; here goes the contract, right here like I promised you guys," Garcia said. "Boom, here I go. Signed. I am going to be fighting for the real WBC championship belt against Mario Barrios. February 21st. Get ready, 'cause I'm coming."

"Just wait and see the MAGIC," Garcia wrote in the caption. "MARIO BARRIOS I'M COMING FOR YOU"

Garcia announced the opponent and date, but he did not release the event venue. Although Garcia confirmed the fight, neither Golden Boy Promotions nor Premier Boxing Champions — the fighters' respective promoters — has made an official announcement.

Garcia's announcement comes within days of his social media back-and-forth with Conor Benn, who called him out after his win over Chris Eubank Jr. 'King Ry' willingly accepted a fight with Benn, making the Englishman the top candidate for his first title defense, should he beat Barrios.

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia backlash

Jul 19, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Manny Pacquiao fights Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The matchup has been accepted for a while, but most have been critical of it. Many fans and pundits are particularly upset with Garcia getting the opportunity despite being 1-2 with one no-contest in his last four fights.

Garcia is coming off a loss to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero for the vacant WBA welterweight title in his 147-pound debut. The fight marked his return from a one-year suspension, which he received for a positive PED test after his April 2024 fight with Devin Haney.

Despite the suspension, and Garcia's ensuing legal issues, fans were still high on him, allowing him to close as a 7-1 favorite over Romero. Many expected 'King Ry' to look improved in his return, but he instead landed just 66 punches across 12 rounds, according to Compubox, and hit the canvas for the fourth time in his last seven fights.

However, while Garcia's career has seemingly reached a low point, so has that of Barrios. The 30-year-old titleholder is coming off consecutive draws with Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos and has not won a fight since May 2024.

Barrios closed as a significant betting favorite against Pacquiao and Ramos, but he struggled in both fights. Fans ridiculed him for his low output in both performances, and he also suffered a surprise knockdown against Ramos.

