Tyson Fury Uses Donald Trump and ChatGPT to Explain His Boxing Return
Tyson Fury claims he is returning to the ring for the fans and not for himself.
Fury announced his retirement shortly after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, which was his second loss to the Ukrainian that year. Fourteen months later, he is back in action and booked to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.
Fury knows that short-lived retirements have become a recurrence in his career, but he believes he is back to appease fans this time. 'The Gypsy King' said he returned only to "make boxing great again," claiming ChatGPT told him the sport is at its best when he is active.
"I came back for one reason only, and that's to make boxing great again," Fury said at his kick-off press conference. "Since I retired for a fifth time over a year ago, boxing, to me, has gone on a downward slope. It's become quite boring. Boxing is at its maximum potential when Tyson Fury's actively fighting. I didn't say that; the cleverest AI said that — ChatGPT. So believe that."
Fury compared his reason for returning to United States President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
"I came back to make boxing great again. Like Donald Trump wants to make America great again, I want to make boxing great again."
Boxing might not necessarily be stale, but the heavyweight division has been on ice since Fury's retirement. Usyk has only fought once since his pair of victories over Fury, knocking out Daniel Dubois in July 2025 to reclaim undisputed status in another rematch.
Tyson Fury envisions another heavyweight title run
Despite his 0-2 record against the lineal heavyweight champion, Fury believes another belt is in his future. The 37-year-old said he still believes he beat Usyk in both of their encounters and predicts 'The Cat' will be calling for a trilogy bout by the end of the year.
Usyk has already relinquished one of his titles since his win over Dubois due to another injury preventing him from facing WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker. The WBO subsequently had Parker face Fabio Wardley, who pulled off the upset to become the organization's new heavyweight champion.
With Wardley set to defend his title against Dubois, Usyk's future remains up in the air. The 39-year-old is rumored to be waiting for the April 4 bout between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora while nursing minor injuries. Many expect Wilder to potentially be next in line to challenge Usyk if he beats the retiring Chisora.
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1