Stephanie Han Seeks Vengeance Against Katie Taylor After Beating Holly Holm

Fresh off the biggest win of her career, Stephanie Han seeks an even bigger bout against undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Han, 35, is coming off a near-flawless victory over Holly Holm on Saturday, her second defense of the WBA women's lightweight title. Now 12-0 as a professional, Han wants to move up to 140 pounds and challenge pound-for-pound star Katie Taylor.

However, Han is not just seeking the money and prestige that come with fighting Taylor. She also wants to get a win back for her sister, Jennifer Han.

"I would love to fight Katie Taylor," Han said after beating Holm, via Boxing Scene. "Katie Taylor beat my sister, Jennifer Han, and I would love to avenge my sister's loss and fight Katie Taylor. Katie Taylor, please, let's go. You beat my sister. It's my time."

Stephanie Han | Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Taylor's win over the older Han came in September 2021. She beat the eventual Hall of Famer across 10 rounds for her fourth defense of the undisputed women's lightweight titles.

Taylor would only fight three more times at 135 pounds after beating Jennifer Han before moving up to challenge undisputed women's super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron. Taylor and Cameron split a pair of fights, with the former winning the rematch before collecting two more wins over Amanda Serrano to enter 2026 as arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound female boxer.

Jennifer Han would only fight once more after losing to Taylor. She went on to compete in another title fight, losing to Mikaela Mayer by unanimous decision in 2022 before calling it a career.

Stephanie Han praises Holly Holm after dominant victory

Stephanie Han, El Paso pro boxer, wraps her hands to train at the Las Cruces Pal Boxing Club in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Stephanie Han has her sights set on Taylor, she praised Holm for giving her a battle on Saturday. The fight ended awkwardly, with an accidental headbutt leading to a technical decision, but the two women remained in each other's faces for as long as it lasted.

After the fight, Han said she has "so much respect" for Holm, who returned to boxing in 2025 after a 12-year hiatus, during which she competed 16 times in the UFC.

"Holly is a freak of nature," Han said, via Boxing Scene. "She has power. I know she's older and everyone's like, 'Oh, she's not in her youth, she doesn't have it.' She absolutely does have it. I have so much respect for her."

Holm is already an International Boxing Hall of Famer and is almost a lock to receive a UFC Hall of Fame induction in the coming years. She surprised fans by signing with Most Valuable Promotions after her release from the UFC at 43 years old, but impressed many with her win over Yolanda Vega in June 2025.

