How to Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman: Start Time, Undercard, Odds & Live Stream
Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) and Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) will finally meet on Saturday night after having their October 2025 bout canceled. The pair will compete at MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Fundora's WBC World Super Welterweight title.
'The Towering Inferno' Fundora was forced to withdraw from their October bout due to a hand injury, but is now seeking to defend his title against the veteran Thurman.
27-year-old Fundora goes into the bout as the favorite, as he has not been defeated since a 2023 knockout loss against Brian Mendoza. Currently, Fundora is the tallest world champion in boxing, standing at 6 feet, 5.5 inches tall.
Fundora bounced back from the loss in 2024 when he defeated Tim Tszyu via split decision. The win would see the American claim the WBO and WBC World Super Welterweight titles.
After defending both belts against Chordale Booker, Fundora and Tszyu met once again for the WBC title. This time, Fundora left no questions as he won the bout via retirement.
Now, 37-year-old Thurman is next for Fundora, as 'One Time' is aiming to become a two-division world champion.
Thurman is going into the bout off his 2025 comeback fight against Brock Jarvis, whom he defeated via third-round TKO. This was the fighter's first professional bout since 2022, when he bested Mario Barrios over 12 rounds.
The sole loss in Thurman's career came in 2019 when he was on the wrong side of a split decision against Manny Pacquiao. However, if he is not able to overcome the 10-inch height disadvantage against Fundora, he will suffer a second career loss.
Fundora vs Thurman date
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
Fundora vs Thurman time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST)
How to watch Fundora vs Thurman
Watch: Amazon Prime Video PPV
Fundora vs Thurman location
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Fundora vs Thurman betting odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Fundora / Thurman
Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Fundora / Thurman
Winner via points: Fundora / Thurman
Round 9.5: Over -125 / Under -110
Fundora vs Thurman card
- Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman - WBC World Super Welterweight title
- Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza - Super welterweight bout
- Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha - Middleweight bout
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro - Heavyweight bout
- Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II - Super middleweight bout
- Kaipo Gallegos vs Julian Gonzalez - Lightweight bout
- Bryan Gonzalez vs Brandon Medina - Featherweight bout
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal