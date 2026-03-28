How to Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman: Start Time, Undercard, Odds & Live Stream

Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) and Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) will finally meet on Saturday night after having their October 2025 bout canceled. The pair will compete at MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Fundora's WBC World Super Welterweight title.

'The Towering Inferno' Fundora was forced to withdraw from their October bout due to a hand injury, but is now seeking to defend his title against the veteran Thurman.

27-year-old Fundora goes into the bout as the favorite, as he has not been defeated since a 2023 knockout loss against Brian Mendoza. Currently, Fundora is the tallest world champion in boxing, standing at 6 feet, 5.5 inches tall.

Fundora bounced back from the loss in 2024 when he defeated Tim Tszyu via split decision. The win would see the American claim the WBO and WBC World Super Welterweight titles.

Keith Thurman returns to the ring after three years this week against Brock Jarvis | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

After defending both belts against Chordale Booker, Fundora and Tszyu met once again for the WBC title. This time, Fundora left no questions as he won the bout via retirement.

Now, 37-year-old Thurman is next for Fundora, as 'One Time' is aiming to become a two-division world champion.

Thurman is going into the bout off his 2025 comeback fight against Brock Jarvis, whom he defeated via third-round TKO. This was the fighter's first professional bout since 2022, when he bested Mario Barrios over 12 rounds.

The sole loss in Thurman's career came in 2019 when he was on the wrong side of a split decision against Manny Pacquiao. However, if he is not able to overcome the 10-inch height disadvantage against Fundora, he will suffer a second career loss.

Fundora vs Thurman date

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Fundora vs Thurman time

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST)

How to watch Fundora vs Thurman

Watch: Amazon Prime Video PPV

Fundora vs Thurman location

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Fundora vs Thurman betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Fundora / Thurman

Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Fundora / Thurman

Winner via points: Fundora / Thurman

Round 9.5: Over -125 / Under -110

Fundora vs Thurman card

Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman - WBC World Super Welterweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza - Super welterweight bout

Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha - Middleweight bout

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro - Heavyweight bout

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II - Super middleweight bout

Kaipo Gallegos vs Julian Gonzalez - Lightweight bout

Bryan Gonzalez vs Brandon Medina - Featherweight bout

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER