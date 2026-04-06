How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Fighting for the first time in over a year, Tyson Fury is returning to the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov. 'The Gypsy King' is headlining an event in his home country for the first time since 2022 while making his Netflix debut.

The 37-year-old Fury's layoff followed back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in two of the biggest heavyweight title fights of the century. Fury followed his second loss with yet another pseudo-retirement, one he ended because he claims ChatGPT informed him that boxing needed his presence.

Fury's return has not come without drama, as the former two-time heavyweight champion confirmed he is conducting training camp alone and without a head trainer. The British star caused even more speculation when his outspoken father, John, claimed that their relationship is "destroyed."

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

Conversely, Makhmudov enters the biggest fight of his career coming off consecutive wins over Ricardo Brown and David Allen. The victories allowed him to rebound from a rough 1-2 stretch that included losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello.

Makhmudov, the former WBC-NABF and WBA inter-continental heavyweight champion, has yet to fight for a world title, but he could find himself in that position with a win over Fury. The 36-year-old Russian has been pulling out all the stops in his preparation for Fury, going as far as wrestling bears in the woods.

Fury and Makhmudov will follow a loaded undercard that features Conor Benn making his Zuffa Boxing debut against former champion Regis Prograis. Surging heavyweights Richard Riakporhe and Justis Huni will also compete on April 11, along with British prospects Mikie Tallon, Felix Cash and Elliot Whale.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury Arslanbek Makhmudov Age 37 36 Height 6'9" 6'6" Reach 85 in 76 in Record 34-2-1 21-2 KOs 24 19

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov date

Date: April 11, 2026

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov location

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, United Kingdom

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov time

Time: 12 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. PST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST / 10 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. PT)

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, heavyweight

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis, 150-pound catchweight

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Richard Riakporhe, for the British heavyweight title

Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni, heavyweight

Troy Williamson vs. Simon Zachenhuber, super middleweight

Breyon Gorham vs. Eduard Georgiev, super lightweight

Mikie Tallon vs. Christopher Rios, flyweight

Felix Cash vs. Liam O'Hare, middleweight

Hector Lozano vs. Sultan Almohammed, lightweight