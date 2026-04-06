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How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Tyson Fury returns from yet another retirement to headline a massive Netflix boxing card on April 11
Jaren Kawada|
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Fighting for the first time in over a year, Tyson Fury is returning to the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov. 'The Gypsy King' is headlining an event in his home country for the first time since 2022 while making his Netflix debut.

The 37-year-old Fury's layoff followed back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in two of the biggest heavyweight title fights of the century. Fury followed his second loss with yet another pseudo-retirement, one he ended because he claims ChatGPT informed him that boxing needed his presence.

Fury's return has not come without drama, as the former two-time heavyweight champion confirmed he is conducting training camp alone and without a head trainer. The British star caused even more speculation when his outspoken father, John, claimed that their relationship is "destroyed."

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

Conversely, Makhmudov enters the biggest fight of his career coming off consecutive wins over Ricardo Brown and David Allen. The victories allowed him to rebound from a rough 1-2 stretch that included losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello.

Makhmudov, the former WBC-NABF and WBA inter-continental heavyweight champion, has yet to fight for a world title, but he could find himself in that position with a win over Fury. The 36-year-old Russian has been pulling out all the stops in his preparation for Fury, going as far as wrestling bears in the woods.

Fury and Makhmudov will follow a loaded undercard that features Conor Benn making his Zuffa Boxing debut against former champion Regis Prograis. Surging heavyweights Richard Riakporhe and Justis Huni will also compete on April 11, along with British prospects Mikie Tallon, Felix Cash and Elliot Whale.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury

Arslanbek Makhmudov

Age

37

36

Height

6'9"

6'6"

Reach

85 in

76 in

Record

34-2-1

21-2

KOs

24

19

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov date

Date: April 11, 2026

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov location

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, United Kingdom

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov time

Time: 12 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. PST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST / 10 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. PT)

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card

  • Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, heavyweight
  • Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis, 150-pound catchweight
  • Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Richard Riakporhe, for the British heavyweight title
  • Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni, heavyweight
  • Troy Williamson vs. Simon Zachenhuber, super middleweight
  • Breyon Gorham vs. Eduard Georgiev, super lightweight
  • Mikie Tallon vs. Christopher Rios, flyweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Liam O'Hare, middleweight
  • Hector Lozano vs. Sultan Almohammed, lightweight
  • Elliot Whale vs. Tom Hill, welterweight

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Jaren Kawada
JAREN KAWADA

Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.

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