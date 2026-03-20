Tyson Fury’s Dad Gets Emotional Over 'Destroyed' Relationship

The eyes of the world will be watching on April 11 as Tyson Fury prepares to make his return against Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena. But one person who surprisingly won't be is his dad.

John Fury has been a staple in Tyson's corner throughout his boxing career, which made it even more shocking when he revealed that his relationship with his son is completely destroyed.

He was last seen in February at the first press conference ahead of his son's return on April 11, causing a raucous and calling out former world champion boxer Carl Froch.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

John Fury's fractured relationship with Tyson

Speaking to Playbook Boxing, the father of the ex-world heavyweight champion announced that boxing has destroyed his relationship with his son.

"Boxing destroyed it completely. I'll say it on camera. I've never taken £10 off him in my life and I never will." John Fury

"I don't want Tyson's money and I don't need Tyson's money. Whatever he's got, good luck to him. But, don't forget who built his story when he was a kid. He didn't build it himself, did he? Me, his father.

"I think he's past his best. I'm a no-filter kind of guy. I say it how I see it. I love him, but there are too many people patting him on the back and telling him things that aren't true, building him up like he's invincible. He's not and he hasn't been for a while."

John expressed he's concerned for his son's health, and said that the three fights with Deontay Wilder took their toll on the Gypsy King and he now believes that even Makhmudov could cause him a threat in his upcoming fight.

"Tyson has been gone since the Deontay Wilder fights, they finished him. Wilder completely done him. He's not got a leg underneath him. He's took a lot away from Tyson. Makhmudov is a problem for Tyson. I am the first one to say it.

"Tyson was a formidable man, but when you fight one of the hardest punchers in boxing history three times, it takes something out of you that you never get back. You can't refill that tank to what it once was. And every shot he took matters.

"Listen, I understand now that Tyson is testing himself. But, I can tell you now, his legs aren't there anymore. I understand the only way he will believe that and see that is when the first bell rings."