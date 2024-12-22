‘I Want My Revenge’: Daniel Dubois Storms Into Oleksandr Usyk’s Post-Fight Interview Demanding For A Rematch
Oleksandr Usyk thrashed Tyson Fury for a second time in an exciting rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The decisive victory celebrations by the Ukrainian boxer was soon interrupted when his next challenger Daniel Dubois stormed the ring. The Cat was afforded little time to bask in his conquest when heavyweight title holder Dubois entered the ring, disrupting Oleksandr Usyk post -match press conference to demand revenge.
Dubois (22-2, 21 KO) was stunned by Usyk in 2023 by ninth round knockout, but it is the most controversial victory of Usyk’s career to date, considering that Dubois felt a low blow that Dubois. Thus, it was a clean body shot and should have been declared a stoppage win in his favour.
“I want my revenge! I want my revenge, Usyk,” Dubois said, with a slight smile. “Well done tonight. God bless, but I want my revenge. Let’s get it! Let’s go!” said Daniel Dubois when he entered the ring during Usyk’s post-fight interview.
Dubois was present in Riyadh as Usyk triumphed against Fury again by attaining more points. Apparently, he still holds a resentment following his loss to Usyk and labelled it as a 'robbery'.
Usyk instantly called over His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia Entertainment Authority, requesting him to organize for a bout between the two.
"Mr Excellency, Your Excellency. Make me fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much," replied Usyk (23-0, 14 KO) as he requested Turki Alalshikh to arrange for the match.
“Yeah, no problem. I’m ready. Next fight, no problem,” he said. “Now I’m going back home for a little bit of rest, but I’m ready,” said Usyk.
Dubois' action to enter the ring after Usyk's victory in such a eminent match was moot by all standards, but is made even more inexplicable by the fact the Briton wants to first override a complicated defence of his title against former world champion Joseph Parker on February 22.
Since their first bout, Dubois has projected himself as a true top heavyweight in his own definition. In the event that the Usyk vs Fury rematch became official, it implied that Usyk had to relinquish the IBF crown, which prompted Dubois to be promoted from interim status. He coagulated his position with a fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium.
Currently, Dubois has a Feb. 22 title defence he cannot attempt to overlook against Joseph Parker, who is also in remarkable form presently. Parker (35-3, 23 KO) is far from a pushover or grime rival, and if Dubois looks past him and toward a bigger bout with Usyk, he could be in for a rude shock.