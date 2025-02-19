Insider Reveals Final Two Shakur Stevenson Opponent Options Amid Floyd Schofield Exit
Arguably the greatest boxing card of all time on February 22 suffered a brutal blow on February 18, as news broke that Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield has been forced to pull out of his scheduled bout with Shakur Stevenson due to illness.
This fight between two undefeated and elite boxers was supposed to be for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title.
While there's no shortage of fantastic fights on this card (even after Schofield withdrew), getting to see Stevenson — who has been maligned by the boxing community of late because of what is deemed an unexciting fighting style — fighting under the Matchroom Boxing banner for the first time was perhaps the most compelling storyline.
While no Schofield takes away from this fight's intrigue, Stevenson is still expected to stay on the card. Ring Magazine initially listed Moussa Gholam and Josh Padley as two of the potential replacement candidates. However, boxing insider Ariel Helwani revealed that only one of these two fighters is still in the running to face Stevenson.
Helwani wrote:
The plan/hope is to keep Shakur Stevenson on the card this Saturday, sources say.
It’s down to options right now:
Jadier Herrera
Josh Padley
Jadier Herrera is a 22-year-old Cuban boxer with a 16-0 record that includes 14 KOs. Josh Padley is a 29-year-old English boxer with a 15-0 record that includes 4 KOs.
While both boxers are appealing options, neither will be able to recover the hype that Schofield was bringing into this bout.
