Floyd Schofield Blasts Shakur Stevenson Ahead Of Title Bout
Tensions are beginning to rise between Floyd Schofield and Shakur Stevenson as Saturday draws near.
Schofield and Stevenson will clash for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season's card "The Last Crescendo," which is headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.
The two fighters have exchanged words in the build-up to the fight and Schofield has called out the character of Stevenson, calling him a diva and comparing the way he acts to a child.
“He’s a diva," Schofield told Fight Hub TV. "He gets super emotional over nothing. It’s boxing. You’re going to have people talk bad about your performances. In my last fight, I got a unanimous win, and people couldn’t find one thing I did right,” said Floyd Schofield to Fight Hub TV, talking about Shakur Stevenson being an insecure, mature person."
The bout vs. Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) is easily the biggest of Schofield's (18-0, 12 KOs) career to date. Schofield, 22, overcame being dropped in the 11th round to win by unanimous decision over Rene Tellez Giron on Nov. 2.
Stevenson has had a pair of lackluster performances in his last two fights, unanimous decision victories over Edwin De Los Santos and Artem Harutyunyan. The lack of action in both of Stevenson's victories drew heavy criticism from boxing fans all over social media. Stevenson has been quick to defend himself on X, and that was also at the heart of Schofield's criticism of the Olympic silver medalist.
"He’s the only person to take things to heart," Schofield said. "It gets annoying. It’s like, bro, grow up. I swear, he’s like a seven-year-old. My son is more of a man than him, and he’s four months old. I don’t like him as an individual. He’s just ignorant. It’s not personal. That’s just my opinion of him. This fight is just to get to the next level."
