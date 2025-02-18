Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield Postponed

Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield is off after one of the fighters fell ill and was pulled from the bout.

Nathaniel Marrero

Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson is now in search of another opponent.

The Ring reported that Stevenson's opponent, Floyd Schofield, was pulled from the bout by the British Boxing Board of Control after he had fallen ill. Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) and Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) were scheduled to fight for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title on Saturday in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season card dubbed "The Last Crescendo," which is headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 for the undisputed light heavyweight title.

The Ring also reported that Moussa Gholam (22-1, 13 KOs) and Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) are among the opponents being considered to replace Schofield against Stevenson.

The latest events are an unfortunate turn for both Stevenson and Schofield. For Schofield, 22, a bout against Stevenson represented the biggest bout of his career and an opportunity for him to pull off a huge upset and catapult himself among the elite in a stacked lightweight division.

Stevenson, 27, is looking to get back on track after back-to-back lackluster wins, and a win over Schofield represented an opportunity for him to re-cement his status as one of the best pound-for-pound in boxing.

Now, regardless of who Stevenson gets as his opponent on Saturday, it'll likely be tough for the undefeated southpaw to get much, if any, credit if he stays on the card and wins.

