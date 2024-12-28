It Is Usyk Again On The Boxing Pound-For-Pound Rankings
By Isaac Nyamungu
It is now clear that Oleksandr Uysk is the new heavyweight champion globally. This follows his Saturday’s win against Tyson Fury.
According to Pound-for-Pound Rankings, Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion (23-0, 14 KOs). He Previously ranked No. 1.
The Ukrainian’s professional run has remained decorated to its perfection. Usyk is the former undisputed cruiserweight titlist. He attained similar status as a four-crown titleholder at heavyweight in his split-decision victory over Tyson Fury in May.
Besides, he bettered the reign in their December replay. Usyk stamped his authority and solidified himself as one of the best fighters in division history by proficiently outwitting Tyson Fury, to obtain a unanimous decision victory.
There's no aorta of doubt in his ranking. This comes after a second successive close but clear decision win over former titleholder Tyson Fury, an all-time great himself.
Usyk has only had seven bouts as a heavyweight. This further complicates any comparisons with his peers. His career accomplishments are a notch higher compared to that of history's most decorated champions. He has since made the most of his time in the division with two victorious over his archrival Tyson Fury. He further has two wins over Anthony Joshua. Besides, he has had a late stoppage of current IBF champion Daniel Dubois.
Dubois is flouted to be Usyk’s next contestant incase he defeats former champ Joseph Parker on Feb. 22.
Elsewhere, Joseph Parker has been ranked No. 4. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Therefore, if he can thrash Dubois on Feb. 22 in Riyadh to obtain the IBF title, which Usyk vacated earlier this year, then he could be the next opponent for Usyk.
In his last 23 career bouts, Usyk has established himself as the best heavyweight of this generation. Further, the boxer has proved to be one of the true all-time greats of this century. Not a mean achievement for a boxer who, at 6-foot-3, was once perceived too small to stand across from the powerful goliaths that have made up this thrilling, renaissance epoch.
On the other hand, at 36, Fury, the Briton demonstrated there's plenty left in the tank. He would be deeply preferred to thrash any heavyweight in the world. Just not Usyk.
"I thought I won that fight again. ... I thought I've won both fights," said Fury during the post-fight news conference. "But then again, I've gone home with two losses on my record now, so there's not much I can do about it.
"It is what it is. I'm not going to cry over spilled milk, it's happened now. I know boxing, I've been in it all my life. You can't change no decisions, but I'll just always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit, actually -- a lot," he said.