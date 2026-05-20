Jack Catterall Gambles on Eliminator Fight, Delaying Potential Devin Haney Bout

Sitting inside the Ring Magazine Top 10, welterweight Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) can start parlaying his success into larger paydays. At 32, the southpaw enters the point in his career where the bank account should take precedence over many aspects of the sport. Now, he must make decisions that define the rest of his career.

Earning a reputation as a regional fighter, Catterall fought in Great Britain for all but one fight. As a result, he gained fame and a strong reputation, winning smaller championships along the way.

Catterall challenged Josh Taylor for the IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO, and The Ring light-welterweight titles. He surprised many with a strong performance that garnered attention. Since then, a 6-1 record, including a November 15, 2025, knockout of Ekow Essuman, has been achieved.

Jack Catterall | IMAGO / PA Images

Days away from facing undefeated Sharam Gisayov (17-0, 10 KOs) on the undercard of Usyk vs Verhoeven's clash in Giza, Egypt, with a version of the WBA title at stake, Catterall chose the eliminator, instead of waiting for top-ranked welterweight Devin Haney. Catterall sat down with Ring Magazine to discuss his decision.

Catterall gambles on eliminator

“How long did I wait as the WBO mandatory? I think it was almost coming up on three years, and it was the most frustrating time of my life.”

"So, for me, if there's a fight on the table, it has to warrant turning that opportunity down, but this did. A WBA regular world title on a massive bill eight to 10 weeks away from when it got proposed. I'm not going to say no to that."

The eliminator makes more sense for Catterall for a few reasons.

First, the undercard of a heavyweight title fight will bring in viewers. Right now, few outside of hardcore boxing fans know who he is. Under those circumstances, fighting as a headliner would not be a good idea.

Next, Haney currently has all the leverage, meaning he can set the environment for the fight. However, a win against Gisayov could change the dynamic. A victory over a top-10, undefeated fighter raises support for Catterall and starts the pressure for an eventual Haney fight.

Catterall's alternative plan

Catterall uses the same technical acumen and perception that helps him between the ropes. A win over Gisayov is not the end but the beginning, one that may not involve a bout with Haney.

“My understanding is there's a contract in place with a timescale. He’s got to defend his title against me when I beat Shakram. If not, you vacate and then we’re on the hunt for more fights. I was never prepared to do what I did years ago and almost be forced to sit on the bench and wait because it never worked out."

The veteran Brit is referring to Rolando Romero, the current WBA regular welterweight champion. With a contract looming, the Gisayov fight becomes a career-defining moment. A victory on Saturday opens the door to larger purses, visibility, and, for the first time, a world stage for a fighter that labored locally.