Jake Paul Called Out By UFC Legend, World Champion, And Former Canelo Opponent Amid Gervonta Davis Cancellation
Speculation was turned to truth recently as Most Valuable Promotions confirmed that the scheduled bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Paul is canceled.
Originally set to take place on November 14th on Netflix, Paul and Davis were due to lock horns in an exhibition bout. However, due to a civil lawsuit being taken against 'Tank', the promotion has decided not to proceed with the event.
Paul is understood to compete in December instead, with possible dates of the 12th and 19th of that month being discussed. Who 'The Problem Child' will face is still unknown; however, the internet star is seemingly not short on options.
Rolly Romero Among Fighters To Throw Their Name Into The Ring To Fight Jake Paul
Who Jake Paul will fight in December is still unknown. Among rumored names are the likes of Andre Ward, Francis Ngannou, and Terence Crawford.
These are fighters whom Paul's team has reportedly reached out to for a potential fight. Although Ngannou has described the offer as 'disrespectful', neither Ward nor Crawford has commented on their participation or feelings toward a fight with Paul.
Some fighters are eager to take on the internet star, one of which being WBA World Welterweight champion, Rolando 'Rolly' Romero.
Coming off a unanimous decision win over Ryan Garcia at Times Square, New York, to claim the WBA regular title, Romero was elevated to full champion after Jaron Ennis departed the division. Now reigning as a champion of the division, 'Rolly' has been linked with big names for his next fight.
Now, Romero has turned his attention to Paul, calling him out on social media. Speaking on his Instagram story, the champion said, "Rolly gonna come after Jake Paul... In one week of training, I will stop him, and I will end all of these YouTubers' hype."
Romero was not the only notable boxer to call for Paul after news emerged of the canceled fight with Davis. Edger Berlanga, the former Canelo Alvarez opponent, also called for a bout with Paul.
Posting to X, Berlanga said, "Hey Jake, pick up the phone, Jake. I've been calling you... Let's make the fight happen."
Paul was even called out by former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos. The 41-year-old said on his Instagram, "I'm here to challenge Jake Paul for that boxing fight... People say, 'Junior, you're known as the boxing guy in the MMA world, why don't you challenge these guys?'... When I saw Tank Davis pull out of the fight, I thought, 'That's the chance for me'."
It is currently unclear whether or not Paul will face any of these three fighters, but an announcement regarding his next foe is expected in the coming weeks.
