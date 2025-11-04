Jake Paul Torches 'Human Piece of Garbage' Gervonta Davis Amid Fight Cancellation
Ever since it came out that Gervonta "Tank" Davis had a domestic violence lawsuit filed against him earlier this week, the writing was on the wall that his scheduled fight against Jake Paul, which was supposed to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 14, was going to be canceled.
And that's exactly what has happened, as news broke on the evening of November 3 that the fight card has been scrapped, and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP, Paul's promotional company) has said that they're working with Netflix to find another date for Paul to fight on, likely sometime in December.
It's no surprise to see that Paul and his team are frustrated over this. Not only has he been in fight camp, surely training as hard as possible every day, but he's also in charge of creating and executing an entire event.
Of course, this pales in comparison to the allegations against Davis in terms of gravity, but the bottom line is that there are plenty of reasons for everybody to be upset with Tank Davis right now.
Jake Paul Roasts Gervonta Davis After Fight Cancellation Confirmation
Jake Paul has kept quiet over the past couple of days. But now that this fight against Davis is officially canceled, he can let the insults fly. And that's exactly what he did with a November 3 X post.
"Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit," Paul wrote.
"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power," he continued.
Paul then added, "I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces 'SWAG' and search for something deeper to be a fan of. As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place."
It doesn't sound like these two are going to try and get this strange exhibition bout re-booked any time soon.
