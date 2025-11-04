Jake Paul And Francis Ngannou Have Fiery Back And Forth Over Potential Fight
Jake Paul will no longer be taking on Gervonta Davis on November 14th, as Most Valuable Promotions has announced that the fight is cancelled. The decision comes in response to a recent civil lawsuit taken against 'Tank'.
It is now understood that Paul will compete in December, in the second half of the month. However, an opponent has yet to be announced.
One fighter who was targeted by Paul's team is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. And in a recent interview with TMZ, 'The Predator' shot down the potential fight.
"No, there's no [fight] happening. How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou?" the fighter said.
Ngannou confirmed that Paul's team did reach out to him, but described himself as being confused by the offer before saying, "Don't disrespect me like that." The MMA champion said that 'the fight didn't make sense' and that no financial gain would make the bout worthwhile.
Now, 'The Problem Child' has clapped back at Ngannou, which has led to the pair exchanging comments.
Jake Paul Sends Fiery Message To Francis Ngannou In Pursuit Of Replacement Opponent
Following on from his passionate statement toward Gervonta Davis, Paul has now followed up with a message to Francis Ngannou.
Posting on X, the internet star seemingly has no love lost for his fellow PFL affiliate.
"Dear Francis - just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work, my friend. Stuck in mud."- Jake Paul
Ngannou replied to the X post by saying, "Choose your words wisely, boy. I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane."
Paul's response to Ngannou's post was, "My lane helped your lane. I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God doesn’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake, holier-than-thou actor, when it’s always been just about you. Maybe use your platform to speak on the youth of your country (posting a flag ain’t it), instead of doing TMZ interviews like a con man to talk about me. Reality check…I sleep you in boxing."
Ngannou's current professional boxing record is 0-2, having tasted defeat to former heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in a post-UFC career. However, Ngannou returned to the cage in October 2024.
A TKO win over Renan Ferreira under the PFL banner would improve Ngannou's MMA record to 18-3, but the Cameroonian has expressed interest in a return to boxing.
If Paul were to share the ring against Ngannou, he would now be the smaller fighter, after having a significant size advantage against Davis. Paul weighed in at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds for his last bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. As for Ngannou, the fighter typically weighs in at a weight of around 255 pounds.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Gets Huge News From WBC Amid Mario Barrios Title Fight Rumors
Jake Paul Responds After Francis Ngannou Slams Gervonta Davis Replacement Offer
Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement
Oscar De La Hoya Digs Up Canelo Alvarez Dirt With 1-Word Diss