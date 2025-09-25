Jake Paul Weighs In On Terence Crawford And If He Still Plans To Fight Canelo Alvarez
Jake Paul has given his breakdown for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. Crawford defeated Canelo by unanimous decision when they squared off on September 13 in Las Vegas.
Crawford made history by earning a spectacular win despite moving up two weight classes. And in doing so, 'Bud' became the first ever three division undisputed male boxing champion.
Paul has aimed for a Canelo fight for a while, which never materialized as the Mexican signed with Riyadh Season instead, with the Crawford fight being a part of that deal.
As a result, 'The Problem Child' is now facing Gervonta Davis in an exhibition on Netflix on November 14. In a recent media scrum following a press conference, Paul gave his take on Canelo vs Crawford.
Jake Paul on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Paul credited Crawford for his spectacular display and claimed that Crawford is arguably the best in the world at the moment. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said, "He's [Canelo] still an amazing fighter. I think Terence Crawford is just that incredible. I think he's probably one of the best fighters we've ever seen in the ring, period. So, credit to Terrence. He showed up at a higher weight."
"But Terence is just that guy right now."
When asked whether Paul thinks he can now beat Canelo, he answered, "I've always believed in myself in the fight against Canelo, and sparring some of the people that he's fought against and knowing what I'm capable in the ring, and seeing what they do. I know that I can beat Canelo Alvarez and everyone's always said it is a joke or this and that, but it's going to happen."
Paul thinks Tank Davis fight puts him closer to a Canelo showdown
Paul is fighting a top pound-for-pound superstar in the world in 'Tank' Davis and believes a win puts him closer to a clash against Canelo in the future. In the same interview, Paul said:
"This is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter that I'm facing. Continuing to grow my name and brand uh in the sport even bigger than it it already is."
Paul added, "This puts me one step closer uh to getting in there with Canelo. And I think that's probably one of the biggest fights in boxing that could happen."
