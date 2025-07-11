Jake Paul Pulls Receipts On Dana White's Cocaine, Steroid Test Wager Claim
Jake Paul and UFC president and CEO Dana White have been feuding for years now, which stems from White constantly shunning Paul's boxing pursuits while Paul has blasted White for how much the UFC pays its fighters.
This beef between Paul and White has reached a point in the past where Paul created an entire diss track that shows him choking out a Dana White lookalike. The video has amassed over 5 million views on YouTube.
In the video, Paul accuses White of using cocaine. And White revisited this claim (and his response to it) during a July 10 interview on the Full Send podcast.
"[Paul's business partner Nakisa Badarian] used my name talking about defamation that I said Jake was on steroids. No. What happened was, Jake said that I snort cocaine, that I'm a coke head," White said on the podcast. "So, my rebuttal to that was, I tell you what, you can test me, randomly, for the next five years for cocaine, if I can test you, randomly, for performance enhancing drugs the next two years.
"And I never got a response on that," White added. "So to say that I was talking s*** about him using [steroids]... That one was, 'Oh, this guy's a coke head, f****** snorting coke all the time.' Okay, fair enough. Drug test me, randomly, for the next five years, if I can randomly drug test you for performance enhancing drugs for the next two years."
Paul then pulled past receipts out on White with a July 11 X post that read, "Media do your work. I agreed to his bet if Dana White paid ufc fighters more and gave them healthcare."
The post shows a screenshot of Paul's initial response to White's claim (in 2022), which includes three stipulations:
"1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it's $12k now)
"2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)
"3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig... imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage".
White must have forgotten about Paul's response.
