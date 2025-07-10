Ex-UFC Champion Makes Unpopular Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
There are currently 65 days until Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence "Bud" Crawford face off on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what is surely the most anticipated fight of the boxing calendar for the rest of this year.
While hype around this fight has been high ever since it was announced a few months ago, it only continues to build as that mid-September date approaches, especially given the press conferences and interactions that Canelo and Crawford have had with each other over the past few weeks.
The talent in this fight is more than enough to sell fans. However, the fact that UFC president and CEO Dana White is on the front lines when it comes to promotion is bringing a whole new set of eyeballs and intrigue into the fold.
White's presence in the promotion is also giving UFC fighters another reason to get behind Canelo vs. Crawford. And during a July 8 interview with British boxing legend Carl Froch, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards gave his prediction on who will win this upcoming bout.
“Crawford, he is the better boxer, for sure. But I feel like the size, and the power, and the natural weight [of Canelo], I don’t know," Edwards said. “I'm looking forward to it, seeing how it plays out.
"From what [Crawford] did to [Errol] Spence, from then, I stopped doubting him... I feel like this fight, I can’t go against [Crawford]. He's the better boxer, skill for skill. But Canelo is just Canelo, innit? He's just a powerhouse," Edwards added.
Most in the boxing community still believe that Canelo has the advantage because of the size difference Crawford alluded to. But it sounds like Edwards is riding with Crawford with this fight, while also praising Canelo's abilities in the ring.
