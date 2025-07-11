Gervonta Davis Arrested On Charges of Assault & Battery In Miami Beach
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested following charges of assault against his ex-girlfriend. 'Tank' (30-0-1) was taken into custody in Miami Beach before being transported to Doral, according to local reports.
Davis, who lives in Coral Springs, Florida, was involved in an incident with his ex-girlfriend with whom he had a four-year relationship and shares two children with. The incident occurred on Father's Day, June 15th.
On that day, Davis went to his former partner's home to pick up his children, as per arrest reports. However, a verbal altercation escalated when Davis no longer wanted to take his children and asked his ex-girlfriend to remove them from the car.
When she approached the backseat to retrieve his daughter, Davis struck her on the back of the head and also slapped her in the face. The victim, being distraught, sent a text to her mother that she was being assaulted. The victim's mother also had a phone recording of the assault where Davis could reportedly be seen throwing an object at her daughter.
The victim was cut on her inner lip due to the incident, and Davis was finally arrested on Friday morning in Coral Springs. According to a report by Andy Slater of Fox Sports, police have been looking for Davis since the initial incident and was reportedly stopped after license plate readers alerted police to his location.
The WBA lightweight champion reportedly refused to sign a Miranda warning form at the police department. Davis also recently deactivated all his social media accounts.
He is currently held at the Turner Guildford Knight Correctinal Center on battery charges. No information has been released on whether or not he will face any jail time.
One of the most popular boxers on the planet, this is not Davis' first time tangling with the law. The recent accusations are severe and extremely serious, however, and could put his rematch against Lamont Roach in doubt.
Davis and Roach were set to run it back on August 16, however, that looks in deep waters after recent developments.
