Jake Paul Ruthlessly Calls Out Anthony Joshua Who Responds With Just One Word
Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul ruthlessly called out Anthony Joshua today.
The 28-year-old's latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul dropped this morning with special guest and fellow boxer David Benavidez. During the episode the two discussed a number of boxing topics, and while discussing a potential about vs David Benavidez, Paul took the opportunity to call out Joshua.
"I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua -- exclusive -- because I know that I will f----ng beat Anthony Joshua's ass. I know I will beat him. He doesn't have a chin and he has no skill, and he's stiff."
Joshua was quick to respond with a post on Instagram Stories which showed a screen capture of a purported live call with Paul alongside a one-word caption:
"2026"- anthonyjoshua / Instagram
Paul would then also take to social media to share a photo of himself holding up his phone displaying the call with Joshua. Paul captioned the tweet:
Look who called- @jakepaul on X
2026 @anthonyjoshua ⏰🤫
Anthony Joshua's last fight was a 5th round defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois in September of 2024. Joshua has 28 wins and four losses, with 25 of those wins coming via KO.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, last defeated Mike Tyson in November of last year. Paul's record stands at 11 wins and one loss, with seven of those wins coming by KO.
Whether Paul will be able to get this one finalized remains to be seen.
