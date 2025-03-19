Joseph Parker Strikes Again With Hilarious Oleksandr Usyk Call-Out Video
Joseph Parker is at it again.
Early Wednesday morning, Parker put out a hilarious video on X calling out Oleksandr Usyk.
The video, apparently filmed on Karakare Beach in New Zealand and set to the tune of Shania Twain's 'Still The One', features Parker lip singing the song while walking barefoot across the beach. Nostalgic photos of Parker and Usyk and fight clips from Parker's bouts can also be seen during the video. It even featured Parker's team as back-up singers and dancers.
"You’re Still The One @usykaa," the tweet said.
The New Zealand native last faced Martin Bakole in Saudi Arabia on 'The Last Crescendo' card after Daniel Dubois pulled out late due to sickness. Parker earned a second round knockout win.
Last week, WBO president Gustavo Oliviero ordered Usyk to face Parker as his mandatory challenger and the two teams have 30 days to reach an agreement. Parker is the interim WBO champion
However, Usky and his team have confirmed they are working towards a rematch against Daniel Dubois. "We have no mandatory issues," Usyk's manager Alex Krassyuk said. "We are exploring all options at the moment [for a location for Usyk vs Dubois 2], with the UK and Wembley Stadium one of these."
