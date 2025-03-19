Lamont Roach Agrees Fight With Undefeated Champion If Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Falls Through
Lamont Roach Jr. fighting to a majority draw against Gervonta "Tank" Davis on March 1 (in a fight that many believed Roach should have earned a win for) has earned him a ton of respect and acclaim among the boxing community.
It has also made a rematch between Roach and Tank appointment viewing, as nobody is content with this new rivalry ending without a definitive conclusion. Thankfully, all indications are that a rematch should be coming this summer.
When Roach was asked why the rematch hasn't been finalized yet during his March 16 appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, he said, "It's on the way. I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm signed and sealed. So we waiting on the other half, that's all."
At another point in this interview, Roach was asked who he would like to fight next if this rematch falls through and provided an interesting answer.
"So if it's at 135 [pounds], obviously it's going to be a champ," Roach said. "You've got Shakur Stevenson, you've got Keyshawn Davis, and Lomachenko, if he not retired. We already talked to Shakur, and he's on board."
When asked to elaborate on that, Roach said, "I talked to him personally, me and him, and he was like 'We can run it if [Davis] isn't going to give you the fight.' Even before the fight, he was like 'After you win, we can unify.' I was like 'For sure'.
While the boxing world only wants to see a Davis vs. Roach rematch right now, Roach fighting Stevenson (who's the current WBC lightweight champion and boasts an undefeated 23-0 professional record with 13 KOs) would be a solid consolation.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Explains The Hold-Up In Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Contract
Lamont Roach Reveals Whether Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Paid $250K Knockout Bet
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Announcement Has Boxing Fans Divided
Boxing Insider Confirms Expected Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date & Location