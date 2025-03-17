Boxing Insider Confirms Expected Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date & Location
Ever since the controversial fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. ended via majority draw on March 1, it seemed likely that a rematch was eventually going to take place.
While Roach Jr.'s appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission to overturn the fight's verdict had to play out (it was eventually denied), it being in the rearview mirror now clears the path for this highly-anticipated rematch to take place.
And in a March 16 X post, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix revealed an expected fight date and location for this bout by writing, "A Tank-Roach rematch could happen as early as June 21st in Las Vegas, sources told @SINow. Both sides now committed to running it back."
This report is in line with a March 13 post from boxing reporter Michael Woods that wrote, "June looks likely for @Oneof1x v @Gervontaa rematch."
Woods also speculated in his post whether the rematch would take place in Las Vegas, back in New York (where the first fight was), or somewhere else on the East Coast, given that both guys are from there.
There's no question that Las Vegas is the American city that holds most of boxing's biggest fights, so it doesn't come as a surprise that it seems to be the favorite to hold the rematch.
Roach said earlier this month that he thought July would be a good time for the rematch to take place, but that he was hoping it would come even sooner. Now it seems that his wish will be granted.
