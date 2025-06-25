Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Fires Back After Canelo Alvarez Says Terence Crawford Is The Better Fighter
Canelo Alvarez is set to face Terence Crawford with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line on September 13.
And whenever Canelo faces a worthy opponent, talk of his fight against Floyd Mayweather resurfaces. Mayweather convincingly beat a 23-year-old Canelo in 2013 via majority decision. Although the consensus is that the win should have been unanimous.
In many aspects, Terence Crawford is similar to Mayweather. He is just as defensively sound and is also undefeated with a perfect 41-0-0 record. Canelo, however, recently stirred the pot saying that Crawford is a better and more intelligent fighter than 'Money' Mayweather. He said:
I think Crawford is better than Mayweather because he turns his guard to both sides, he's more intelligent. I think he's better than Floyd Mayweather. That's what I think.
Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff Mayweather, has now clapped back, claiming Canelo is saying that to make his next opponent look better. He told The Mayweather Channel:
Maybe he [Crawford] is [better]. But the one thing is, you will always say, that somebody that already beat you, is better than the person you're fighting. Because, he want to make yourself look like you're going to beat somebody that's better than everybody.
The interviewer then tried to agitate Jeff Mayweather by claiming that Floyd was at his peak when he fought Canelo, while the Mexican was still very inexperienced. He responded:
He had more fights than Floyd and he lost to a man that was 30 something years old, 36? You ain't in your prime when you're 36. That's your prime. You are in your prime in your 20s.
When asked to counter Canelo's claim that Crawford is more intelligent and is better defensively, Jeff Mayweather claimed Crawford might be just as intelligent as Floyd, but doesn't have better defense. He continued:
In order to make himself look like he beat someone that's better than Floyd, of course, he's going to say all these great things about him and it makes him bigger than he is.
Jeff Mayweather believes Canelo vs Crawford will be a great fight. However, he made it clear that Canelo's claim about Floyd Mayweather is a ploy for cover-up, in his opinion.
