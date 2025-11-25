Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Ticket Prices Revealed

The cost of ticket prices for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua have come to light. The unique heavyweight fight will go down on December 19, as Paul is challenging himself against a former two-time heavyweight champion in Joshua.

'The Problem Child' was initially set to take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis on November 14, but Davis' legal troubles resulted in the bout being cancelled. Paul remained fixated on headlining a Netflix card this year, and alongside Joshua, names like Francis Ngannou, Terence Crawford, and Ryan Garcia emerged as possible options.

Eventually, Joshua was chosen, and Paul will now square off against a superstar name who has been a face of heavyweight boxing for the past decade. The event has a worldwide appeal and the ticket prices have emerged.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua ticket prices

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paul vs Joshua will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with standard tickets ranging (at the time of publish) from a low of $62 for a ticket in section 418, to $1,860 for a ticket in section 4 next to the ring.

Apart from standard admission tickets, Gold and Diamond VIP tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $3,600 for section 9 on the floor, all the way up to $30,000 in section 8, row 1. That package includes the front row ticket, VIP arena entry, a commemorative credential, exclusive hospitality and all-inclusive food and drinks, a post-fight in-ring photo and more.

Paul's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has claimed that Paul vs Joshua is bigger than any other fight that AJ could take. He said:

"This is the biggest fight. Whether you like it or not, this is bigger than anything that Anthony Joshua will do in February. Outside of the UK, this is a much bigger fight globally than Joshua vs Fury, it's not even close." Nakisa Bidarian

"And outside of the UK, [Paul-Joshua] is a much bigger fight globally than Joshua versus Fury. It's not even close."



Do you agree with Nakisa Bidarian's take on #PaulJoshua? 🤩 #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/7SQjKyMwF4 — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) November 24, 2025

Nakisa Bidarian reveals Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua face-off secret

The size difference between Paul and Joshua was evident when they came face to face, and some believe Paul might have realized he'd bitten off more than he could chew. Bidarian, however, has revealed a completely different angle to the face-off.

"If you notice at the start of the face-off, Jake is looking down at [AJ’s] chest. Jake had told me that he was going to motorboat him. I said, ‘Jake, I’m not sure that makes a lot of sense, man. This is a pretty intense situation.’ So I think, in that moment, he was actually considering doing it. And then, upon reflection, he thought, 'Let me just look up versus doing that.'" Nakisa Bidarian

