Oleksandr Usyk's Manager Reveals Reason For Vacating Heavyweight Title

Oleksandr Usyk is no longer the undisputed champion at heavyweight after vacating his WBO title in November. Now, the belt resides with Fabio Wardley, who held the interim version of the title.

Wardley claimed the interim WBO World Heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in October, with an 11th-round knockout in London. Now, the 30-year-old fighter from Britain can call himself a world champion.

The decision from Usyk means that he has lost his undisputed title, despite remaining undefeated. Now, the reason behind his decision has been revealed.

Serhii Lapin Reveals Why Oleksandr Usyk Vacated WBO Heavyweight Title

IMAGO / PA Images

The WBO had ordered Oleksandr Usyk to defend his heavyweight crown against Joseph Parker earlier this year, after the Ukrainian defeated Daniel Dubois. However, Usyk was unable to compete at the time due to an injury.

Although Wardley likely would have been made a mandatory challenger for Usyk in 2026, this is not the reason the WBO title was vacated, according to Serhii Lapin.

Lapin is the director of Team Usyk and has spoken out on the multi-weight champion's decision to give up one of his belts to Pro Boxing Fans.

"Oleksandr vacated the belt to give younger fighters the opportunity to box for it... We'll see how things develop next." Serhii Lapin

Lapin gave no indication as to when Usyk may return, or whom the Ukrainian may face in his next outing.

IMAGO / Action Plus

New contenders for both Usyk and Wardley will be revealed in January. On January 10, Agit Kabayel will return to action in Germany, facing Damian Knyba.

Kabayel will be looking to retain his interim WBC World Heavyweight title, as well as improve his 26-0 unbeaten record. However, he will have to become the first man to defeat Knyba, who has a perfect 17-0 record.

Moses Itauma will also return to action in January, on the 24th of the month. Taking on Jermaine Franklin Jr., the 20-year-old will aim to continue his outstanding rise in the division.

In terms of other notable contenders, Daniel Dubois was scheduled to take on Frank Sanchez in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator. However, 'DDD" has now withdrawn from the bout.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

The heavyweight division will also welcome back Anthony Joshua in December, as 'AJ' is set to take on internet star Jake Paul in a professional bout on the 19th.

At the time of writing, there is no clear heavyweight pair who are set to face off next for a world title.

