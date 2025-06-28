Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
In his first fight since the iconic bout against Mike Tyson back in November 2024, Jake "The Problem Child" Paul is making his return to the ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, 2025.
Everybody seems to have a different opinion on whether Paul should be considered a true boxer, given his past as a YouTube streamer. However, boxing credentials aside, nobody can deny that Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) knows how to attract an audience and sell a fight.
This is why there is a lot of hype building around him facing Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs), despite some believing Paul hand-picked the 39-year-old son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez to look good so that he can perhaps face a cruiserweight champion on his next bout.
As mentioned, Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024. Cesar Chavez Jr. last fought on July 20, 2024, when he beat former UFC fighter Uriah Hall by unanimous decision.
Here are the keys to victory for both fighters as they prepare to square off on Saturday.
Keys to Victory
Jake Paul
Jake Paul is a heavy favorite heading into this fight, and it's clear why.
For one, Paul is a much bigger fighter than Chavez Jr. While this fight is slated for 200 pounds, Paul weighed in at 227 pounds against Mike Tyson, and Chavez Jr. weighed in at 184 pounds to fight Hall. Once the two enter the ring, Paul will be significantly heavier, which plays to his strengths.
Paul undoubtedly has the power advantage over Chavez Jr., and appears to be the more focused, dedicated of the two at this stage in their respective careers. Not to mention that Paul is a younger, much fresher fighter, and hasn't had his chin tested like Chavez Jr. has.
Given that Paul is a showman, one would expect that he's going to go for the knockout early on in this fight. Perhaps Paul will ditch this plan if Chavez Jr. shows that he can keep up with him in the early rounds, but one can still expect Paul to try and knock Chavez Jr.'s head off throughout this fight.
WATCH: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on DAZN
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will need to rely on his experience in this fight against Paul if he's to produce an upset. Given the sheer number of fights that Chavez Jr. has had in his professional and amateur career, he's surely seen it all inside the ring. Ideally, he'll be able to use this experience to weather the storm in the early rounds and get Paul tired as the fight progresses.
While Paul will have the power advantage, Chavez Jr. could have the speed advantage. He has also been a great pressure fighter throughout his career, so beating Paul by volume and speed (while being sure to avoid his power punches, especially his overhand right) seems like the clearest path for Chavez Jr. to secure a win.
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight time
Main Card Fight Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr date
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Watch: DAZN PPV (Global)
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr location
Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
How much does Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr cost?
United States: $59.99 on DAZN
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr undercard
Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. – cruiserweight
Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (champion) vs. Yuniel Dorticos (for the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles)
Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega – lightweight
Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer – lightweight
Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez – welterweight
Raul "Cugar" Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez –welterweight
Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix – light flyweight
