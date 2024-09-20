Janibek Alimkhanuly Set To Face Andrei Mikhailovich On October 4th
By Moses Ochieng
Despite all eyes set for this weekend’s bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley stadium, another showdown looms in just two weeks-time between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich. The possible repercussions and benefits of the world title contest are complex.
Janibek Alimkhanuly withdrew from his previous fight with Andrei Mikhailovich because of a last-minute loss of weight. They are now schedule to clash for IBF on October 4th in Sydney Australia.
Janibek Alimkhanuly holds both IBF as well as WBO world title after a knockout score over his opponent champion Vincenzo Gualtieri.
Janibek is a Kazakh professional boxer. Born in 1993, Alimkhanuly is a unified middleweight champion. He has held the IBF title since 2023 October and WBO title since 2022. As an amateur boxer, he won several gold medals at the 2013 world championships, Asian championships, as well as 2014 Asian Games.
In July this year, Alimkhanuly was supposed to fight with Andrei Mikhailovich in an initial encounter of the unified straps. However, the bout was cancelled just before they both weighed in. Janibek Alimkhanuly withdrew from the game after developing acute dehydration. . New Zealand’s mandatory challenger Andrei Mikhailovich went on with his trainings.
It has now been officially confirmed that the clash will be on 4th October. Therefore, ‘Qazaq style’ will clash with his vocal as well as undefeated opponent. Janibek Alimkhanuly has predicted a win through a knockout.
“In the Olympic Games in Sydney, two Kazakh boxers won gold,” Janibek Alimkhanuly said.
Bekzat Sattarhanov and Yermakhan Ibraimov inspired many Kazakhs. I grew up with a dream to glorify my country like them and am very happy that I box in Sydney. I want to show the world my flag in Sydney once again, as our Olympic champions did in 2000,” asserted Janibek Alimkhanuly.
“I live in the present, but I certainly haven’t forgotten the past,” said Andrei Mikhailovich.
“I respect him as the champion, but I know that he doesn’t respect me. It’s why I look forward to taking absolutely everything from him,” he asserted.
“I will be writing my name into the history books alongside Joseph Parker and Maselino Masoe,” said the Russian-born but New Zealand raised Andrei Mikhailovich. He further hopes to copy the success of his Kiwi idols.