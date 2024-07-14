Jaron Ennis Defeats David Avanesyan To Retain IBF Title
On Saturday night, Jaron "Boots" successfully defended his International Boxing Federation welterweight title by defeating David Avanesyan at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. With a crowd of almost 14,000 people, Ennis, a Philadelphia native, battled carefully after a year off. This was a particularly intense bout, as both opponents were determined to win and claim victory. Avanesyan was knocked down in the fifth round, Ennis won by Technical Knockout (TKO).
In the first round, Ennis rapidly launched jabs, forcing Avanesyan to cover up and sneak in a right, but Ennis proved to be in control early on. Avanesyan was struck with a low blow--a right uppercut--which caused him to tumble to the ground and into agony.
In the second round, Avanesyan attempted to battle back by stalking and finding his mark with a variety of punches, but the bout concluded with Ennis winning 20-18. In the third round, Ennis demonstrated tremendous greater power and volume, but Avanesyan refused to go down without a fight. Ennis increased his pace while fighting off the ropes, content with unleashing uppercuts and receiving some blows along the way, concluding in Ennis 30 and Avanesyan 27.
Just before the sixth round began, the ringside physician suggested the referee to call a stoppage. "I knew I was too strong for him," Ennis said in media reports. "I should have listened to my corner a little more. Jabbed a little more, got to that body a little more, more angles. … It’s OK."
Ennis, 27, a young boxing veteran, defended his first title and improved to 32-0, reinforcing his place as one of boxing's top rising stars. Ennis has 29 knockouts in his boxing career, which is outstanding. "I did feel a little off," he added. "That’s OK, I did get the job done.
It was incredible to compete and win in his hometown of Philadelphia, and he thanked his fans for their overwhelming support throughout the battle. Ennis went ahead and stated that he would like to fight Terence Crawford, even if it meant moving up to 154 pounds from his current weight of 147. “I want the big names,” said Ennis.