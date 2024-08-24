Jaron Ennis Focuses On Unifying 147 lbs Division
By Mohamed Bahaa
With an outstanding resume that keeps getting better, Philadelphia's dynamic Jaron "Boots" Ennis is fast rising as a boxing star. Ennis, who now holds the IBF World Welterweight title, has been a force in the division since his begining having a record of 32 matches and 29 stoppages.
Ennis missed out on a high-profile clash with Terence Crawford, the former undisputed champion who lately vacated his titles to move up to the 154 lbs division, notwithstanding his accomplishments. Ennis won the IBF title, although he missed a title fight against Crawford who is considered as the toughest opponent in the division.
Ennis has set his sights on a different goal for the moment, even while the possibility of a future clash with Crawford remains open, particularly with his new promoter Eddie Hearn, suggesting a move up in weight. Ennis made his objectives very apparent saying that his primary focus is on unifying the welterweight division.
"Definitely I was looking for the biggest fights possible. I wanted Terence Crawford, but I guess he’s looking other ways and trying to find other fights. My main goal right now is to become undisputed at 147, collect these belts,” Ennis said.
Ennis has to face off with three other titleholders in the division if he is to reach his goal of becoming the undisputed welterweight champion. WBO Champion Brian Norman Jr., WBC Champion Mario Barrios, and WBA Regular Champion Eimantas Stanionis. Hearn has already moved to land these battles, offering Ennis a fight with Barrios. However, Barrios is now negotiating to defend his title against 45-year-old Manny Pacquiao. Hearn has made offers to all three champions despite the challenges, keen to provide Ennis the chances he is looking for.
In a frustrating turn of circumstances, Ennis is now obliged to defend his IBF belt in a mandatory bout against Karen Chukhadzhian, a fighter he had defeated in January 2023 to claim the Interim title. Although Ennis intended for a higher-profile matchup, this is a necessary step he must do in his quest of welterweight supremacy.
Crawford appears to be investigating alternative prospects, meanwhile, with speculations suggesting he might only consider battling Saul "Canelo Alvarez," instead of facing contenders in the welterweight class.
For Ennis, the road is clear: gather the last belts at 147 lbs and solidify his reputation as the unquestionably best welterweight boxer.