Jermall Charlo Reveals What He Believes Sparked Beef With Twin Brother Jermell

Like most identical twins, Jermall and Jermell Charlo have done almost everything together for the vast majority of their lives. That could not be further from the truth in 2026, with the 36-year-old brothers in a heated public feud.

The Charlo brothers have been at odds for years, but the tension has never been worse than in 2026. Jermall Charlo recently told FightHype that he has not spoken to Jermell all year.

Ahead of his scheduled return against Koen Mazoudier on July 25, Jermall Charlo admitted that nothing has changed. Reflecting on where everything went wrong, the older Charlo said the competitive sibling rivalry reached its boiling point when the media started saying one thing.

Jermell Charlo | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Jermall Charlo reveals what started feud with Jermell

"I never wanted y'all to call me 'Big Charlo,'" Charlo said on Square Up with Andre Berto. "Y'all started calling me 'Big Charlo' because I'm the older twin brother and I'm in a different weight division. But he felt like if y'all started calling him 'Little Charlo,' y'all belittling him. So he got mad at me. I'm his biggest competition.

Jermall Charlo noted that the brothers have always been competitive to the point where their coaches would not allow them to spar with each other.

Jermall's narrative unsurprisingly contradicts that of Jermell, who has been pointing the finger at his older brother. Jermell Charlo claims their beef started with the 'Hitman' getting jealous after he secured a massive fight against Canelo Alvarez in 2023.

Regardless of which is right, both brothers believe their strained relationship stems from jealousy. Each has also stated that he still loves the other despite the heat.

Charlo brothers both looking to return in 2026

Jermell Charlo has not fought since his lopsided unanimous decision loss to Alvarez. Jermall has not been much more active, competing just once in the last two years.

Still undefeated at 34-0, Jermall Charlo's scheduled bout with Mazoudier will be his first since May 2025. The super middleweight's most recent win over Thomas LaManna was supposed to set up a title fight with then-WBA interim champion Caleb Plant, who went on to suffer a massive upset loss to Armando Resendiz later in the night.

Jermall Charlo | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Plant has not fought since, and Jermall Charlo is clearly moving on to other options.

Unlike his brother, Jermell Charlo does not yet have a fight date in 2026. The former undisputed super welterweight champion is actively working on securing a return date in the fall.