Jesse Rodriguez Ignoring Tape Study, Ready for Vargas Clash While Inoue Fight Lurks

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) does not seem content with merely gaining weight to jump up in weight classes. Instead, it looks like his title-hunting era has begun.

On June 13, Rodriguez heads into the squared circle to challenge Antonio Vargas (19-1-1-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA bantamweight championship. However, if he wins that bout, the most dangerous and potentially lucrative fight sits ahead of him: Undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.

In what could prove to be the biggest two-fight span of his career, Rodriguez understands that he needs to be in peak mental and physical condition to get through what could end up being the most pivotal point of his career. In contrast, he faces a fighter in Vargas who does not want to be considered a stepping stone on the way to a big fight.

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Bam" Rodriguez on the fight ahead

“I trust my team. I’m ready to go out and perform. There’s another belt on the line. The stakes are higher, but I’m ready to go,” Rodriguez told BoxingScene. “I like to just go out the first couple rounds and see what they bring to the table. You can go out and watch all the film in the world, and he can change his style up fight night. That’s why I do no film studying of my opponents, and just go out there to see what they bring.”

For most fighters with a monster payday looming, staying present can be a major roadblock. Without looking too far ahead, Rodriguez takes solace in the fact that this will be his fourth title fight in the Phoenix area.

“The fan base I’ve grown up before… It’s like my second home, Glendale and Phoenix,” he said. “I’ve had some of my biggest wins there, and the fact that they appreciate me as much as I appreciate their state, I feel the love each time.”

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With a win, Rodriguez will head to Japan to face Inoue, regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Rodriguez endured the time difference to see Inoue defeat Junto Nakatani (32-1, 24 KO) via unanimous decision.

“It was a great fight, I had Inoue up eight rounds to four. Inoue’s the pound-for-pound No. 1. He went out there and showed it,” Rodriguez said.

In less than two weeks, Rodriguez heads out for the first leg of a potentially career-defining moment. Can he find his way to Japan, or will Vargas trip him up in Arizona?