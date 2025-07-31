Jim Lampley Reveals The Secret Reason Behind Canelo Alvarez's Chin Strength
The anticipation surrounding the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight continues to build as the September 13 event gets closer.
Both fighters have never been knocked down in their careers. However, Crawford's chin might be tested against Canelo, who has fought in higher weight classes for a considerable amount of time. Crawford, meanwhile, is moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Canelo has fought heavy punchers throughout his career and has even gone up to light heavyweight. The Mexican is one of the hardest fighters to hurt in the game, and legendary commentators Joe Rogan and Jim Lampley recently discussed the secret training method that makes his chin so tough.
Jim Lampley and Joe Rogan discuss Canelo Alvarez's special training
Jim Lampley believes Canelo's 'chin,' or the ability to take a shot, is down to his lower body strength. Lampley revealed he used to be Canelo's neighbor in California and knows that the Mexican does a lot of horse riding, which builds tremendous lower body strength and balance.
Speaking to Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Lampley said:
"He would go to the equestrian centre in the morning, and do two hours of hunter-jumper riding before going to his gym in the afternoon and do three and a half hours of boxing training. He was riding horses since he was a little kid. He's skilled enough to do it."
Lampley also said that Canelo told him, "Everything I do in boxing is upper body and everything I do on the course is lower body."
The reason you can't knock him down is not because of his chin, it's because of his legs, you can't get him off balance. He is too strong from the waist down.- Jim Lampley
Terence Crawford is 41-0-0 with 31 knockouts. However, he has hands full against Canelo and if 'Bud' can't get Alvarez's respect with his power, he might need to figure out a plan B.
Crawford's best bet would be to move in out of range and try to hurt Canelo with his shots. On the other hand, how he handles Canelo's shots could determine the course of the upcoming superfight.
