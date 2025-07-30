Boxing Meets Box Office: Ryan Garcia Rates This Summer’s Superhero Films
Former world champion Ryan Garcia has offered his thoughts on some of the summer’s biggest movies in a series of posts on the social media platform X.
The boxer, who has a 24-2 record with 20 KOs, has been linked to a rematch with Rolly Romero for the WBA welterweight title as well as a match against Manny Pacquiao.
Regarding his films reviews, Garcia had little love for the sports comedy film Happy Gilmore 2 “a 5/10 watch it and you slowly will realize why,” he said. Garcia also didn’t have much to say positively about the recent Marvel film Fantastic Four, the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the main Marvel movie of the year.
Garcia, who knows a thing or two about fighting, found the combat in Fantastic Four to be “pretty underwhelming.”
Fighting was pretty underwhelming, way galactus was defeated was whack, the silver surfer stole the show. Only part that got me excited was the end credits part.- @RyanGarcia on X
Was a little boring and slow to me and lacked emotion. I’d still go watch if I’m a marvel fan Forsure
“[The] way Galactus was defeated was whack, the Silver Surfer stole the show. The only part that got me excited was the end credits part. It was a little boring and slow to me, and lacked emotion. I’d still go watch if I’m a Marvel fan, for sure,” he said.
For the Victorville Bomber, however, there was one film this summer that stood above the rest.
“Superman is the best superhero movie I’ve seen in a long time … GO SEE IT,” he said, and later posted an image of himself with the simple instructions “go watch it.”
The Latest Boxing News
Former World Champ Tim Bradley Issues Blunt Warning On Gervonta Davis' Future In Boxing
Former Prisoner Who Became A Two-Weight World Champion Dies At 72
Claressa Shields Responds To Jake Paul’s Muhammad Ali Comparison
Terence Crawford Names Three Boxers Better Than Canelo Alvarez