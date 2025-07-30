Stephen A. Smith Gives Clear Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Terence Crawford on September 13. It's a blockbuster showdown between two of the best pound-for-pound best boxers in the world.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes to face Canelo. Hence, many believe Alvarez's power might be too much for 'Bud' to handle. However, others believe Crawford's skills can get the job done.
The boxing world is divided on the outcome of the fight, and now legendary sports personality Stephen A. Smith has given his prediction, and he's got a clear winner.
Stephen A. Smith makes a clear Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction
The famous analyst recently made an appearance on Andre Ward's ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT podcast and he believes Crawford will clearly win the fight via decision. Smith recognizes that it's near impossible to knock Canelo out, but has backed 'Bud' to use his movement to usurp Canelo from the super middleweight division's pinnacle.
Smith said. "I love Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo. Crawford will beat Canelo by decision. I can’t see anybody knocking out Canelo Alvarez. But I do believe that if you can box and you can move, you can beat Canelo. You can outpoint him."
Smith thinks Canelo's over reliance on power punching will bring his downfall. He added:
One of the things I don’t like about Canelo, despite his greatness… It’s like almost every shot has to be a power shot, and that’s not beating Crawford.
Smith, though, recognizes that Canelo is more accustomed to fighting at 168 lbs, meaning the power difference could be evident. "I think Gervonta Davis’ trainer said this, Crawford could find himself in trouble if he decides to engage with Canelo because Canelo is the naturally bigger, stronger fighter. I don’t care that Crawford has gotten bigger. Canelo is accustomed to fighting at the weight, and Crawford is not."
Giving his final prediction, Smith said, "I think that Crawford is brilliant as a boxer. I think that between switching to conventional and southpaw, using his jab and movement, I think that Crawford is going to outpoint Canelo because he’s faster."
Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has never lost at super middleweight while Terence Crawford is unbeaten in his career (41-0-0, 31 KOs). Something has to give when they cross paths on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
