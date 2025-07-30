36-Year-Old Former Four Weight Champion Calls Out Jake Paul; Promises Knockout
Jake Paul is coming off a win against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 'The Problem Child' earned a unanimous decision win against the Mexican and is now 12-1-0 with seven KO wins.
Paul is looking to fight for a world title, and people have raised the idea of a potential showdown against cruiserweight king Zurdo Ramirez.
The YouTuber turned pro-boxer is also looking elsewhere. Anthony Joshua has been discussed as a potential opponent, and now another former four-weight world champion has called Paul out.
Former world champion promises to knock Jake Paul out
Adrien Broner is the latest man to call Jake Paul out. Broner reckons Paul is easy work despite the fact that he hasn't competed in over a year and said in a recent Instagram video, "Jake Paul, I will knock your bit** a** out man. I will knock his a** out bro. You, I am talking to you Jake Paul. I will knock you the f*** out bro, dead a** bro."
Broner is 35-5-1 with 24 career knockout wins. He is a former WBO super featherweight, WBC lightweight, WBA welterweight, and WBA super lightweight champion. AB, in his day, can hang in there with anybody and is looking to give up a significant size and height advantage to fight Jake Paul inside the ring.
