Boxing

36-Year-Old Former Four Weight Champion Calls Out Jake Paul; Promises Knockout

36-year-old former four division world champion calls out Jake Paul.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Jake Paul is coming off a win against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 'The Problem Child' earned a unanimous decision win against the Mexican and is now 12-1-0 with seven KO wins.

Paul is looking to fight for a world title, and people have raised the idea of a potential showdown against cruiserweight king Zurdo Ramirez.

The YouTuber turned pro-boxer is also looking elsewhere. Anthony Joshua has been discussed as a potential opponent, and now another former four-weight world champion has called Paul out.

Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025.
Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Former world champion promises to knock Jake Paul out

Adrien Broner is the latest man to call Jake Paul out. Broner reckons Paul is easy work despite the fact that he hasn't competed in over a year and said in a recent Instagram video, "Jake Paul, I will knock your bit** a** out man. I will knock his a** out bro. You, I am talking to you Jake Paul. I will knock you the f*** out bro, dead a** bro."

Broner is 35-5-1 with 24 career knockout wins. He is a former WBO super featherweight, WBC lightweight, WBA welterweight, and WBA super lightweight champion. AB, in his day, can hang in there with anybody and is looking to give up a significant size and height advantage to fight Jake Paul inside the ring.

The Latest Boxing News:

Former World Champ Tim Bradley Issues Blunt Warning On Gervonta Davis' Future In Boxing

Tyson’s Conqueror vs The Unbeaten Ghost: Ibeabuchi-Williams Set For Lagos Showdown

Boxing Fans Send Love To Manny Pacquiao After Emotional Social Media Post

Canelo Alvarez Rates Past Opponents, Including Mayweather, Bivol, And Golovkin

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.