Deontay Wilder Set For June 27 Return Against Surprise Opponent
It's time for fans to buckle up the seatbelts as Deontay Wilder has announced his return to boxing. 'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his June 2024 loss to Zhilei Zhang.
Wilder suffered two back-to-back losses in the span of six months against Joseph Parker and Zhang. He was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout against Zhang and many believed it marked the end of the former heavyweight champion's career.
That isn't the case, as Wilder announced today he will take on Tyrell Anthony Herndon on June 27.
For those unversed, Herndon is 24-5-0 with 15 career knockout wins and defeated Rudy Silvas via split decision in May of last year. Wilder, meanwhile, is 43-4-1 with 42 knockout wins and is arguably the biggest puncher in the history of boxing.
The 39-year-old Alabama native's next fight will take place at the Chrles Koch Arena in Witchita, Kansas. To give fans a reminder of Deontay Wilder's pedigree, he has beaten Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale, Bermane Stiverne, Artur Szpilka, and more in his legendary career.
Tyrell Anthony Herndon has faced no one near the level of Wilder in his career. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' is arguably no longer the ferocious knockout artist who once scared almost every heavyweight walking on the face of the earth.
Herndon might be a good tune up fight for Wilder to judge whether he can still make a run at the upper echelon of the heavyweight division. With an active Deontay Wilder, the heavyweight division is always more entertaining.
The Latest Boxing News
Mikaela Mayer Ready To Hurt Sandy Ryan '10 Times More' In Rematch
Tim Bradley Reveals What Scares Him About Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez Slams ‘Disrespectful’ David Benavidez, Says He's Accomplished Nothing
Logan Paul Questions Whether Jake Paul Is On Drugs After Anthony Joshua Callout