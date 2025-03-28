Mike Tyson Doesn’t Rule Out Boxing Return After Jake Paul Fight, Talks WWE Return As Well
Mike Tyson fought Jake Paul in November 2024 and the stream on Netflix pilled in record viewership numbers. Tyson was 58 at the time of the clash, but the contest still filled the AT&T Arena with 72,300 fans.
A reported 108 million fans watched the fight worldwide and Tyson earned an estimated $20 million from it. In the ring, though, Tyson's age showed and he looked a shell of his former self.
Many have since questioned Tyson's decision to fight at such an age, but even now 'Iron' Mike isn't ruling out a future return to the boxing ring. For him, it's all about getting out of his comfort zone.
In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former heavyweight champion said:
I'm never in a place where I'm saying, 'Hey, this is it, I'm in my duration of life.' No, I'm always gonna push the level, man, I'm that kind of guy. I might jump off a 15-story building one day, you never know, see if I can fly. I just like to push myself, that's the only way I live.- Mike Tyson
Tyson added that he's in no rush to return to the ring, but it can't be ruled out.
Everything is possible, but I'm having a good time right now just chilling. I'm just having fun boxing with my accountant now. The fact is, hey, if somebody breaks my record, I might come back.- Mike Tyson
Tyson also made a legendary appearance in WWE back in 1998 and has now commented on a potential pro wrestling return.
Speaking about getting back into the wrestling ring, Tyson said:
Oh God, I would love to do that, that's me at my childhood best, I had a great time.
Tyson was then asked whether there was any particular WWE superstar he'd like to share the ring with, to which he hilariously responded saying he'd take all comers in a battle royal.
