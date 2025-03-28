Eddie Hearn's 4-Word Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Prediction
While there wasn't a ton of excitement leading up to the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight belt, the controversial outcome of that fight has been boxing's most discussed topic since it occurred.
This is due to several things. One is that the fight was ruled a majority draw, which is far from the one-sided victory for Davis that many believed would occur.
Another is that the general sentiment is that Davis was lucky to earn a draw, given how he took a knee in the ninth round (which should have been considered a knockdown) that was not penalized at all, which saved Davis a few points on the judges' scorecards and kept him from earning the loss.
While this fight outcome left a sour taste in the mouths of many boxing fans, the silver lining is that it opened the door for a Davis vs. Roach rematch, which will likely be taking place in June in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This rematch has become one of the biggest fights on the 2025 calendar. And during a March 27 interview with Fight Hub TV, Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave his honest opinion on what a rematch will entail.
"Now [Davis] has got a rematch that's actually much bigger than the first fight," Hearn said. "So yeah, I think he'll be more switched on for this, maybe. But Roach is a good fighter.
"It won't be easy," Hearn added of the rematch.
Hearn saying of the rematch, "It won't be easy," speaks volumes and should get boxing fans even more excited for what's to come between these two lightweight boxers.
The Latest Boxing News
