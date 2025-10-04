Joe Rogan's Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Result Reaction Speaks Volumes
Canelo Alvarez having suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Terence Crawford on September 13 was shocking for many people in the boxing industry.
Canelo was a pretty sizable favorite heading into this clash between two of the generation's greatest fighters, largely because of his distinct size advantage over Crawford. Because Crawford was jumping up two weight classes (although most of his career has been fought three weight classes below super middleweight), a large portion of fans believed that Canelo's power and strength would be the difference maker in this bout.
That didn't prove to be the case. Not only did Canelo not have a clear size or power advantage, but there's an argument to be made that Crawford was the stronger fighter in the ring that night.
There's no question that Canelo is one of the world's top boxers and one of the greatest fighters of this generation. But given that his defeat to Crawford marks the third loss in his professional boxing career (with the other two coming against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol), it isn't an automatic given that Canelo is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.
Joe Rogan in Awe Over Terence Crawford's Performance
Popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan gave Crawford his flowers when speaking with MMA legend Mark Kerr on September 26.
"Talk about slick," Rogan said after asking Kerr (who is the subject of the "The Smashing Machine" movie that releases globally on October 3) if he watched Crawford vs. Canelo, per The Joe Rogan Experience YouTube channel.
"Who has ever done that? Who has ever jumped up two weight classes like that? It's crazy. He's so clever, and it got to the point when [Crawford] got so comfortable, he's like pit-patting him and then whap, and then throw it. Like, what?!" Rogan added.
When Mark Kerr said that a fighter shouldn't be able to do something so great, Rogan added, "Against one of the greatest [boxers] of all time!"
Kerr want on to call Crawford an "anomaly" for what he did against Canelo that night. It's clear that both him and Rogan were in awe of the performance that Crawford put forth against Canelo, and would probably be keen to see these two meet in the ring once again.
However, Canelo will need to make some major changes if he is going to have a better shot against Crawford in a potential rematch.
