Angel Reese Gets Clear On Viral Terence Crawford Flirting Claim
There were numerous celebrities present at the September 13 showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, which resulted in Crawford winning a unanimous decision victory and claiming Canelo's undisputed super middleweight titles.
However, no celebrities that were present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, that night (aside from Canelo and Crawford, of course) received more headlines than WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky.
Reese is one of the biggest stars in all of women's basketball. Not only is she a two-time All-Star and one of the WNBA's best post players despite being just 23 years old, but her storied rivalry with Caitlin Clark has turned her into a globally renowned name.
And Reese went viral for her appearance at Crawford's fight for several reasons. One was that she wore a black bodysuit outfit, which caught a lot of attention. But the biggest reason came when she entered Crawford's locker room to meet him before his fight.
Reese is listed at 6'3", and was wearing huge heels that night. Crawford is listed at 5'8". Therefore, the height difference between them when they met was staggering and went viral on social media.
Fans were also quick to note how Crawford made a song change to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye once he and Reese began talking, which had social media convinced he was trying to change the mood for her, as a means of flirting with her.
Angel Reese Jokes About Terence Crawford Meeting
During an October 2 episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, Reese reacted to the video of her meeting Crawford and set the record straight on his now notorious song change when speaking to her.
After watching the video, Reese said, "Look how tall I look! Stallion... This was my first ever boxing match."
Once the song change occurred in the video, Reese smiled and said, "People was laughing about that song, too. Let me pause it. Pause it, pause it, pause it, pause it. They was getting on, something about, 'He was changing songs to 'Ain't no mountain high.'"
She then began busting out in laughter.
"Y'all are funny! No, he did not change that song [for me]. Maybe that's what he wanted to listen to before he was boxing, not cause I came in there! Don't even try to do a thing.
"And then y'all was tryna say he was gonna lose cause I came in there. Yeah, yeah, okay. Thank you. Never," she added, flexing the fact that Crawford won.
Reese clearly doesn't think Crawford was pulling anything slick when switching to Marvin Gaye.
