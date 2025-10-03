Fans Certain of Terence Crawford’s Next Move After Janibek-Lara Unification Bout News
Fans believe they know exactly what Terence Crawford is going to do next following a major unification bout announcement. 'Bud' Crawford is coming off a unanimous decision win against Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight on September 13.
It was a history making night for Crawford as he became the first-ever male boxer to become undisputed in three divisions. He moved up two weight divisions, yet managed to walk away with his unscathed record intact.
Canelo, meanwhile, is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be out until mid-2026. Hence, an immediate rematch is off the cards. However, many believe they know what's next for Crawford.
Fans expect another undisputed title shot for Terence Crawford
Fans believe Crawford will try to become undisputed at the middleweight division next. This comes after the recent reports that Janibek Alimkhanuly (WBO and IBF middleweight champion) will take on Erislandy Lara (WBA middleweight champion) in a unification bout in December, on the undercard of Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr.
Well-known reporter Dan Canobbio wrote on X:
"That Janibek-Lara unification all but solidifies to me that Bud is going to try for undisputed at 160."- Dan Canobbio
The issue is Carlos Adames holds the WBC middleweight title at the moment. Therefore, Crawford needs to fight Adames before taking on the Janibek vs Lara winner, or wait for one of the three to become undisputed. At 38, time is not on Crawford's side as @WithDougBrown pointed out.
"So you think he's fighting two times at 160 (Janibek-Lara winner and then Adams), or waiting until one of those three unify the belts? If it's the latter we may not see Bud til next Fall at the earliest."
@leonardiusmax predicted·Crawford will go up against Adames: "I predict Terence Crawford will face Carlos Adames in Omaha, with the winner challenging the victor of Janibek-Lara for the undisputed middleweight title.
Crawford would have the opportunity to become a FOUR-division undisputed champion.
Truly legendary."
@BlueDevilCCD took a sly dig at Crawford, writing: "Seems to be his trend swoop in like a vulture and fight a guy that did all the hard work to get 3 or 4 belts."
Another made the same point, writing: "So he’s going to pull the same sh*t he did at the other weights, let someone else do all the work, collect all the belts, then comes in all rested without fighting anyone to fight for the all the belts. Fighter of the decade! lol what a joke."
@DavidOr31471476 outlined a three fight future map for 'Bud': "He should do Adames, Janibek\Lara winner then canelo again to get another big check."
@scoopmalinowski is in awe of Crawford, claiming: "To be doing this at 38 is unfathomable. Goat material."
@james_Bernard89 believes whatever is next for Crawford would test his star status: "I agree. But those fights will definitely test his new star power."
Another fan wants Crawford to leave no doubts that he is the greatest of this generation: "I said it too...let's go 4x undisputed put everyone 2 notes behind...no arguments"
Janibek Alimkhanuly wants Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford has never been too popular and after beating Canelo, he deserves all the flowers. Crawford is one of the select few fighters in boxing history to hold world titles in five divisions and by potentially winning a title at middleweight, he could become one of only three, alongside Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao, to become a six division champion.
Janibek is open to try his luck against Crawford as the Kazakh wrote:
"If Crawford agreed to fight me, I would gladly face him. And our fight would be the kind of match every fan would watch with excitement, not wanting to miss a single second."
