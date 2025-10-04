Boxing

Conor McGregor Picks Winner Of Mayweather vs Canelo Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Conor McGregor has a clear winner in a hypothetical Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez Bare Knuckle fight winner.

Apratim Banerjee

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor didn't hesitate when asked who would win in a bare knuckle fight between Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.

Mayweather beat Canelo via majority decision back in 2013 and the defeat marked the first of Canelo's career, who was only 23 years old at that point. McGregor himself fought Mayweather in the latter's final professional boxing match, losing via 10th round TKO.

The Irishman currently serves as a promoter for BKFC and sat down for an interview with DAZN where he was asked who would make a better bare knuckle fighter. Among a bunch of questions, the Mayweather vs Canelo topic came up.

McGregor's pick on Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez bare knuckle fight

Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez
IMAGO / Hoganphotos

McGregor thinks Canelo would beat Mayweather in a bare knuckle fight. He cited Mayweather's history with hand injuries and considers it a recipe for disaster inside the BKFC ring, where fighters are not protected by gloves. He said:

"Floyd has always had hand issues, many many years. I doubt you'd ever get him in a bare knuckle fight. Canelo."

Conor McGregor

He was also asked to pick between Jake Paul and KSI and the Irishman hilariously said neither. McGregor reckons Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would make a fantastic BKFC spectacle. He would also love to see Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano and is a fan of both, but backed his compatriot, Taylor.

Mayweather vs Canelo inside the BKFC ring would hypothetically be amazing. 'Money' Mayweather is hard to hit, regardless of the ring and glove rules. Canelo, though, packs power in his punches, which could turn out to be lethal in BKFC. As McGregor pointed out, Mayweather's hand injury history wouldn't help him either.

That said, it's never wise to count Mayweather out as he has never lost and also holds a win against Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez said Terence Crawford is better than Floyd Mayweather

Since his 2013 defeat to Mayweather, Canelo has been beaten twice, by Dmitry Bivol and Terence Crawford. Following his recent loss to Crawford, Canelo was asked whether 'Bud' is better than Mayweather, to which he responded:

“I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.”

Canelo Alvarez

He added, "We already knew Crawford is a great fighter and I did what I’m supposed to do. I tried every way and I tried really hard and he deserves all the credit. I tried my best tonight and I just cannot figure out the style.”

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
IMAGO / PxImages

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

