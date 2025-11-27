Joe Rogan Speaks On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: 'It's The Craziest Proposition Ever'

On December 19, in Miami, Florida, a heavyweight bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will take place across eight three-minute rounds. The fight came to fruition after a canceled bout between Paul and lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis.

The announcement of the bout came as a surprise to many due to the disparity between Joshua and Davis. However, the pair are set to lock horns in a matter of weeks.

There have been mixed opinions when it comes to the perception of the bout. Whilst some are crediting Paul for upping the level of competition he is facing, others are bashing 'AJ' for taking the bout.

Now, UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has had his take on the upcoming event.

Joe Rogan Wowed By Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Confirmation

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Chris Williamson, the two engaged in a conversation about the upcoming fight between Paul and Joshua.

Rogan's initial thoughts on the bout were, "Realistically, it's one of the craziest propositions of all time." The podcast host then went on to discuss the bout in more detail.

"You take a guy who just had a boxing match, that looked like a sparring match, with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Then, you're going to fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division." Joe Rogan

Speaking on Joshua's losses, Rogan credited 'AJ' by saying, "Look, Usyk beat him twice, and Andy Ruiz caught him in the first fight, it was spectacular. Andy Ruiz is super ****ing talented. Usyk is perhaps the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Maybe one of the greatest of all time in any weight class."

Rogan and Williamson then watch Joshua's knockout victory over Francis Ngannou, where they are full of praise for the British fighter.

Returning to talks surrounding Paul vs Joshua, Rogan said, "I'm definitely going to watch. So, you got me there. And, if you [Paul] want to show that you're legit by taking on one of the scariest heavyweights alive, [go for it]."

The podcast host also believes that Joshua being restricted to a weight of 245 pounds will not matter in the bout, and that the extra cardio he will do to achieve the limit will "make him more dangerous."

"He's going to be terrifying, and he's going to have a lot to prove," Rogan said. "He's going to be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him."

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

Rogan went on to say that he believes the fight with Joshua will be much different from the one between Mike Tyson and Paul. "This [Paul vs Joshua] is different. I don't think this is that [Paul vs Tyson] at all. It can't be that. Joshua is still competitive in the heavyweight division."

