Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson 2 Proves Mandatory Challengers Still Matter

Mandatory challengers are a necessary evil in boxing if rankings are to mean anything. Granted, mega fights keep the sport in the headlines, but the mandatory challengers lend validity to the championship and the pursuit of it.

Two of the United Kingdom's best fighters, Willy Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi, will battle with the No. 1 contender spot on the line. Beyond national bragging rights, the fight in England also holds divisional importance.

The winner of the fight will leave the ring as the WBC interim 175-pound champion. But winning also opens the door to a shot against David Benavidez. Two years ago, Hutchinson lost a close decision to Buatsi, meaning Hutchinson may view the fight as not only redemption for the previous loss, but also as a pathway to a fight with Benavidez.

In contrast, at 33, Buatsi needs a definitive win to cement his status as the next in line for Benavidez and the chance to earn a lucrative payday.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Buatsi and Hutchinson on why they'll fight

Buatsi took his camp to California under the watchful eye of his trainer, Virgil Hunter. With a new location and the film of their first fight etched in his memory, this fight takes on an even stronger meaning than the original. Buatsi explained what the fight means to him.

"Hutchinson is a young fighter. He said we were going to run it back two years ago, so here we are... Something's at stake. If nothing was at stake, I wouldn't be here… This is what was put in front of me."

Meanwhile, Hutchinson views the Buatsi loss as a turning point that has taken him two years to avenge, while a looming fight with Benavidez hovers above this. He exudes a confidence that he believes will help him.

"In the changing rooms, I said, 'I'm going to get you,' and it took me two years, and now we're here... I'm going to win. I'm going to win this time around—simple."

Joshua Buatsi reveals why he's fighting Willy Hutchinson and not Callum Smith 👀#BuatsiHutchinson2 | Nov 7 | Live on DAZN | #DAZNReporter pic.twitter.com/RW7MthKyZt — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 7, 2026

Conflicting styles

Hutchinson is a slick fighter whose agility can slide away from the brawling aspect. Meanwhile, Buatsi can grow frustrated when his physicality gets thwarted by technique. He wants to break opponents down in the early stages.

By staying focused and resisting the temptation to engage in close combat, Hutchinson plays the mental game skillfully. Instead, picking apart opponents will cause them to rush in and make a mistake.

Willy Hutchinson is fully confident he gets revenge over Josh Buatsi 😳💥#BuatsiHutchinson2 | Nov 7 | Live on DAZN | #DAZNReporter pic.twitter.com/Y7QFUfN0zE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 7, 2026

David Benavidez will probably face the winner of this fight, and he will be the heavy favorite. Yet, to get to him, each boxer must find a way to defeat the other. Megafights are the end goal, but mandatory challenges are the door that opens them.