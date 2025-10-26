Joshua Pagan Wins Bloody Battle With Maliek Montgomery For NABO Belt
In a blood-soaked bout, Joshua Pagan (14-0, 5 KOs) stopped the power-punching Maliek Montgomery (20-2, 18 KOs) by TKO after nine rounds in Puerto Rico on Thursday. Pagan picked up the NABO Lightweight Title with a brutal uppercut that got the referee's attention.
The dynamic in this fight changed entirely in the second round, when Pagan scored a cut above Montgomery's left eye. As a result, this one became three separate battles. The one at ring center between the two fighters, the one in Montgomery's corner as they battled unsuccessfully to stop the bleeding, and the running battle between Montgomery and the ringside physician, whom Montgomery had to convince time and time again not to stop the fight.
Pagan Remarks On Hard Fought Victory
"This title is what I've been training for all year, and to do it before the year is over is a blessing," said Pagan. "Maliek is tough, and he hits hard, so I knew I had to be smart in there. I hit him with a sharp uppercut in the 2nd round that cut him, and I took advantage of that. I saw the blood, and it was bothering him, so I just kept working on him and breaking him down. I'm grateful to have won this title here in Puerto Rico, honoring my grandfather, who I know is proud looking down on me right now."
Montgomery, for his part, argued for a rematch against Pagan, saying a less crimson clash between the two fighters would produce a different result.
Credit to Montgomery, who had an effective flurry at one point that looked as if he might turn the tide. The referee’s sudden stoppage with about 3:15 left in the fight seemed a bit too late. Montgomery proved he is tough as they come and deserved to hear the final bell or have a chance to put together a knockout.
Pagan Was Well Ahead At The Time of The Stoppage
Judge José Torres had it 78–74, Judge Nelson Vázquez scored it 80–72, and Judge Gerardo Martínez also had it 78–74, all in favor of Pagan. With the win, Pagan continues his rise as one of the more entertaining and disciplined fighters in his division.
The Latest Boxing News
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Stream
David Benavidez Ranks His Top Three Pound-For-Pound Boxers — And Explains Why
Shakur Stevenson Confirms Involvement In Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
What's Next For Gabriel Rosado After His Commanding Win Over Vaughn Alexander