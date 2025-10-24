Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Stream
Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) has been forced to wait for his world title opportunity throughout 2025, despite his impressive recent form and former champion status. Although the New Zealand native was scheduled to compete against Daniel Dubois in February for the IBF title, a withdrawal from the British heavyweight would halt Parker's plans.
Taking on Martin Bakole in Dubois' place, Parker was able to wow boxing fans by scoring a thudding second-round knockout. The stoppage victory extended Parker's winning streak to six, as he is unbeaten since a 2022 loss to Joe Joyce.
However, the win would not be enough to earn an opportunity with now-undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
After once again unifying the heavyweight division in July, Usyk's next opponent seemed set in the place of WBO interim champion, Parker. However, an injury to the Ukrainian would further delay Parker's pursuit of becoming a two-time title holder. Now, the New Zealand native must prove his worth against unbeaten prospect Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs).
Hailing from Ipswich, United Kingdom, Wardley goes into the bout off the back of the biggest learning curve in his career. Headlining a homecoming bout at Portman Road, Ipswich, the 30-year-old British fighter was on course to lose his unbeaten record.
A tough night in the ring with Justis Huni would put Wardley on the receiving end of a dominant showing from his fellow countryman through nine completed rounds. Then, in the 10th round, Wardley found a knockout blow amidst the damage he had endured.
A step back was combined with a right hand, as Wardley landed a punch that Huni could not recover from as he improved his record to 19-0.
Now, thanks to his comeback victory, Wardley finds himself potentially one step away from competing for a world title, despite bypassing an amateur career.
It will be experience and technique against stopping power on Saturday night, as Parker and Wardley will compete in a decisive heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London. Competing across 12 rounds, the winner of the bout will undoubtedly have one name on their mind: Oleksandr Usyk.
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Time
Time: Broadcast begins at 11:00 am ET (4 pm local)
Main event ring walk time: 5:30 pm ET (10:30 pm local)
How to Watch Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley
Watch: DAZN PPV
Price: $59:99 / £24.99
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Location
Location: O2 Arena, London, UK
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Fight Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline
Parker to win: -400
Wardley to win: -300
Winning Method
KO/TKO/DQ: Parker +110 / Wardley +450
Decision/Technical Decision: Parker +210 / Wardley +1100
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley Card
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley - Heavyweight Bout
Lewis Edmonson vs Ezra Taylor - Light Heavyweight Bout
Juergen Uldedaj vs Rolly Lambert Fogoum - Cruiserweight Bout
Danny Quartermaine vs Royston Barney-Smith - Super Featherweight Bout
Mitchell Smith vs Arnie Dawson - Super Featherweight Bout
