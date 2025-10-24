Shakur Stevenson Confirms Involvement In Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Shakur Stevenson has made an important decision ahead of Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis. The exhibition bout is set to go down on November 14.
The main story of the clash is power vs skill. Paul, being the significantly bigger fighter, holds the power advantage. 'Tank' Davis, meanwhile, is way more experienced and is the WBA lightweight champion. He also has tremendous knockout prowess with 28 KO wins and a 30-0-1 record.
Stevenson, on the other hand, is the WBC champion at 135 lbs. He has long been campaigning for a Davis fight, which hasn't materialized yet, and has now picked which side he will support in the fight next month.
Shakur Stevenson makes Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis decision
Paul recently called for Stevenson to help him prepare for the Davis fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said, "We have world champions, Raymond Ford at 130 lbs, Montana Love and Shakur Stevenson are coming in this week. So, just sparring against guys on their level and people who have been doing this their entire lives. But, we are really focusing on speed, not as much on power."
He added, "I am not doing as much weight lifting and all that stuff. I am actually trying to lose some muscle so that I have less weight and my punches are coming off faster."
Stevenson took note of the comments and wrote on X:
"Fire, Get a chance to pick a great business mind brain and help give some game in the process I’m down 🦾."- Shakur Stevenson
Stevenson then went on to tease Davis fans, writing, "They be so mad at me everyday."
Shakur Stevenson has previously slammed Gervonta Davis for fighting Jake Paul
Like many in the boxing community, Stevenson is not a big fan of Paul vs Davis. He understands the business side, but reckons 'Tank' should have had his rematch with Lamont Roach Jr following their majority draw earlier this year. He told AK & Barak:
"As a business, I understand. I ain't going to hate on the decision, but as a man, your pride will get in the way."- Shakur Stevenson
Davis vs Roach 2 looked inevitable after their controversial first fight in March. However, Davis took a different route, which guarantees him a much higher payday. To his defense, it's prize fighting and professionals tend to make decisions that suit their monetary interests best.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Silences Broke Retirement Claim With Blunt 5-Word Message
Former Jake Paul Prospect Signs With KSI's Misfits Boxing
MVP Announces 'Showcase' Event For Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Week